Share
News
President Donald Trump, left, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, right, speak at the start of a NATO leaders summit in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump, left, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, right, speak at the start of a NATO leaders summit in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday. (John Thys - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: NATO Chief Refers to Trump as 'Daddy' During Summit Meeting

 By Bryan Chai  June 25, 2025 at 9:14am
Share

Is President Donald Trump the father figure that the perpetually quarreling Iranians and Israelis need?

At least one top North Atlantic Treaty Organization figure apparently thinks so — even bizarrely referring to the U.S. president as “daddy” as part of an analogy describing Trump’s role in deescalating the Middle Eastern conflict.

Seriously.

And you can check it our for yourself below:

“They’re not going to be fighting each other [much longer],” Trump said of Israel and Iran at a NATO summit Wednesday. “They’ve had it. They’ve had a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard, you know, they fight like hell.

“You can’t stop them. Let them fight for about two or three minutes, then it’s easy to stop them.”

So far, so good, with Trump using a simple analogy that — sometimes — you do have to let a little pent-up aggression out before making a bigger move towards peace.

Do you approve of how Trump has handled the Iran-Israel conflict?

It’s at this point, however, that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte took things in a bit of a more awkward direction.

“And then daddy has to sometimes use strong language,” Rutte added, pumping his fist as if to highlight the father’s strong hand.

Trump, who seemed nonplussed by the odd nickname, continued unfazed: “You have to use strong language. Every once in a while, you have to use a certain word.”

(Rutte heartily chuckled at that one.)

Later, Trump did broach the odd nickname — and largely had fun with it:

Related:
Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets into War of Words with Fox News' Mark Levin

Trump was effectively asked if he considers his NATO allies as his “children,” to which the president brought up Rutte and his nickname.

“No, [Rutte] likes me. I think he likes me,” Trump said to laughter. “If he doesn’t, I’ll let you know. I’ll come back, and I’ll hit him hard, OK? He did it very affectionately.”

The ongoing Israeli-Iranian conflict has become the defining issue of Trump’s second term so far, with his base deeply split on what the correct course of action is with regards to this conflict.

The isolationist wing of MAGA desperately wants to avoid any long-term foreign entanglements that will cost a fortune — if not lives — in the Middle East.

The pro-Israel wing of MAGA, meanwhile, is utterly insistent that the threat a nuclear Iran presents to the world is an existential one that must be addressed forcefully and swiftly.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Watch: NATO Chief Refers to Trump as 'Daddy' During Summit Meeting
Blue State Democrats' 'Taylor Swift Tax' Proposal Triggers Backlash
Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets into War of Words with Fox News' Mark Levin
Jasmine Crockett Gives Up on Power Grab as Key Committee Selects New Top Dem
Trump Quotes Legendary Clint Eastwood Line as He Issues Big Challenge to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation