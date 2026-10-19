Watch: The Nauseated Look on Sen. Murphy's Face When Angie Nixon Calls for GOP Opponent to Be Jailed

A top Democrat was left in nauseated shock after the crazy Democratic Florida Senate candidate for whom he’s been stumping let the cat right out of the bag.

Sen. Chris Murphy, the deputy secretary of the Senate Democratic Caucus, appeared on CNN last Wednesday alongside Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon, who’s running for incumbent Republican Sen. Ashley Moody’s seat.

Just to be clear, Nixon is a full-fledged totalitarian nutter, and she demonstrated as much right in front of Murphy’s shocked eyes and ears by admitting that she wants her opponent in the race to be “locked up.”

“They are spreading, like, a lot of disinformation and lies on commercials about me, of saying things like I want to abolish prisons and I want to defund the police,” Nixon began, talking about Moody’s election campaign.

“Why would I want to do that when I want her locked up and punished in jail for what she has done?” she added without a shred of hesitation or awareness.

Angie Nixon: “They’re spreading lies about me saying I want to abolish prisons… Why would I want to do that when I want [Ashley Moody] locked up and jailed.” CNN: “You want your Republican opponent locked up?” Angie Nixon: “Yeah basically. I absolutely want that to happen.” https://t.co/KkfiWKhIi6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 14, 2026

By the look on her face, it was clear CNN host Kasie Hunt was completely shocked by Nixon’s remarks. Murphy meanwhile tried but failed to contain his growing nausea as Nixon continued ranting and raving about Moody.

After she finally finished speaking, a still-stunned Hunt sought confirmation that Nixon, an open socialist, was being serious with her call for imprisonment.

“You want your Republican opponent locked up?” she asked in disbelief.

“Yeah, basically, yes,” Nixon promptly replied as Murphy watched in horror. “Because of what she did, yes. I absolutely would want that to happen, yes.”

As noted by the hosts of the Ruthless Podcast after they watched the stunning clip of Nixon speaking, Murphy immediately threw her the “side eye” when she doubled down on wanting to incarcerate Moody:

“He looked like he swallowed a canary.” @RuthlessPodcast hosts erupt over Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy’s reaction as Florida Senate candidate Angie Nixon suggests her Republican opponent should be jailed. Nixon is defending herself against accusations that she wants to abolish prisons and defund police when she tells CNN she wants her opponent “locked up and punished in jail.”… — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 18, 2026

It was all quite unbelievable, even to Murphy. It was especially unbelievable when you factor in that Moody has not only denied wrongdoing — she hasn’t been charged with anything at all.

In fact, some might argue it’s the same playbook the Democrats used against President Donald Trump. Democrats shamelessly ginned up multiple fake controversies just so they could perp-walk and mugshot him ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

So what did Moody do anyway? She allegedly played a part in Florida’s Republican-led government diverting taxpayer money from a Medicaid settlement into the Hope Florida Foundation.

According to CBS News, a grand jury “concluded that Ashley Moody, who was the attorney general at the time, was aware of the plans to divert the $10 million to Hope Florida and ‘authorized’ her former chief deputy, John Guard, to sign the settlement agreement.”

Do you believe Angie Nixon's call to jail her opponent is an example of political overreach? Yes, it's political overreach No, it's a necessary accountability measure I'm uncertain Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's political overreach 100% (32 votes) No, it's a necessary accountability measure 0% (0 votes) I'm uncertain 0% (0 votes)

But again, she was never charged — not that this seems to matter to Nixon, who doubled down on her remarks when she was asked during an appearance on “Face the Nation” this Sunday whether she was trying to weaponize the Justice Department against her political opponent.

“It’s not a desire to weaponize the justice system,” Nixon insisted. “It’s designed to actually hold corrupt politicians accountable for what they’re doing.”

Florida Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon defends her previous comments that her GOP opponent Ashley Moody should be jailed, telling @margbrennan “it’s not a desire to weaponize the justice system.” “It’s designed to actually hold corrupt politicians accountable,” Nixon says, calling for a Justice Department investigation into the Hope Florida scandal, in which Moody has denied wrongdoing. — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 18, 2026

How do I know what she said is bull? Two words: Ilhan Omar.

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is currently facing several sprawling and highly credible investigations — one of which began under the Biden administration — regarding her finances and her immigration status.

Yet when Omar’s home was justifiably raided the other week, here’s how Angie “Miss I Just Want Justice” Nixon responded:

I am standing in support of Rep. Ilhan Omar after being subjected to Trump’s abuse of power and the weaponization of the federal government against her. https://t.co/n8rhBIWww0 — State Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) October 15, 2026

Lady, you don’t want justice. What you want is the unilateral, one-sided ability to illegally and unfairly persecute and subjugate your political enemies, all as your own band of lunatics — paging Omar — is allowed to run roughshod over the rule of law.

The Trump administration is pursuing law and justice with Omar. What Nixon’s trying to do to Moody, and probably every other Republican, is the blatant pursuit of power and persecution. The two couldn’t be more different!

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