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Watch: The Nauseated Look on Sen. Murphy's Face When Angie Nixon Calls for GOP Opponent to Be Jailed

 By V. Saxena  October 19, 2026 at 1:54pm
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A top Democrat was left in nauseated shock after the crazy Democratic Florida Senate candidate for whom he’s been stumping let the cat right out of the bag.

Sen. Chris Murphy, the deputy secretary of the Senate Democratic Caucus, appeared on CNN last Wednesday alongside Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon, who’s running for incumbent Republican Sen. Ashley Moody’s seat.

Just to be clear, Nixon is a full-fledged totalitarian nutter, and she demonstrated as much right in front of Murphy’s shocked eyes and ears by admitting that she wants her opponent in the race to be “locked up.”

“They are spreading, like, a lot of disinformation and lies on commercials about me, of saying things like I want to abolish prisons and I want to defund the police,” Nixon began, talking about Moody’s election campaign.

“Why would I want to do that when I want her locked up and punished in jail for what she has done?” she added without a shred of hesitation or awareness.

By the look on her face, it was clear CNN host Kasie Hunt was completely shocked by Nixon’s remarks. Murphy meanwhile tried but failed to contain his growing nausea as Nixon continued ranting and raving about Moody.

After she finally finished speaking, a still-stunned Hunt sought confirmation that Nixon, an open socialist, was being serious with her call for imprisonment.

“You want your Republican opponent locked up?” she asked in disbelief.

“Yeah, basically, yes,” Nixon promptly replied as Murphy watched in horror. “Because of what she did, yes. I absolutely would want that to happen, yes.”

As noted by the hosts of the Ruthless Podcast after they watched the stunning clip of Nixon speaking, Murphy immediately threw her the “side eye” when she doubled down on wanting to incarcerate Moody:

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It was all quite unbelievable, even to Murphy. It was especially unbelievable when you factor in that Moody has not only denied wrongdoing — she hasn’t been charged with anything at all.

In fact, some might argue it’s the same playbook the Democrats used against President Donald Trump. Democrats shamelessly ginned up multiple fake controversies just so they could perp-walk and mugshot him ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

So what did Moody do anyway? She allegedly played a part in Florida’s Republican-led government diverting taxpayer money from a Medicaid settlement into the Hope Florida Foundation.

According to CBS News, a grand jury “concluded that Ashley Moody, who was the attorney general at the time, was aware of the plans to divert the $10 million to Hope Florida and ‘authorized’ her former chief deputy, John Guard, to sign the settlement agreement.”

Do you believe Angie Nixon's call to jail her opponent is an example of political overreach?

But again, she was never charged — not that this seems to matter to Nixon, who doubled down on her remarks when she was asked during an appearance on “Face the Nation” this Sunday whether she was trying to weaponize the Justice Department against her political opponent.

“It’s not a desire to weaponize the justice system,” Nixon insisted. “It’s designed to actually hold corrupt politicians accountable for what they’re doing.”

How do I know what she said is bull? Two words: Ilhan Omar.

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is currently facing several sprawling and highly credible investigations — one of which began under the Biden administration — regarding her finances and her immigration status.

Yet when Omar’s home was justifiably raided the other week, here’s how Angie “Miss I Just Want Justice” Nixon responded:

Lady, you don’t want justice. What you want is the unilateral, one-sided ability to illegally and unfairly persecute and subjugate your political enemies, all as your own band of lunatics — paging Omar — is allowed to run roughshod over the rule of law.

The Trump administration is pursuing law and justice with Omar. What Nixon’s trying to do to Moody, and probably every other Republican, is the blatant pursuit of power and persecution. The two couldn’t be more different!

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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