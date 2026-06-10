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WATCH: NBA Commish Sang Trump's Praises, Leaving Commentators Visibly Dumbfounded

 By Michael Schwarz  June 10, 2026 at 9:56am
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NBA commissioner Adam Silver presides over a professional sports league with a well-earned reputation for woke politics.

Credit to the commissioner, however, for telling the truth about President Donald Trump.

Joining ABC’s five-man pregame show in advance of Monday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Silver described Trump, who attended the game, as a “genuine Knicks fan,” much to the apparent chagrin of the Trump-hating pregame show commentators, particularly NBA legend Charles Barkley.

“You know, I’ve been with the league a long time,” Silver said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “I ran NBA Entertainment. Years ago he did an ‘I Love This Game’ spot with us. He was a fixture at Madison Square Garden.”

The commissioner then looked around at the NBA veterans working as commentators — current NBA player Draymond Green, and former NBAs Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Barkley — and reminded them that back “in the old days” Trump “had courtside seats.”

“He was here all the time,” Silver added, “he was at drafts, so he’s a genuine Knicks fan.”

Finally, after noting that fans seemed to have no problem getting through the extra layers of security made necessary by Trump’s presence, Silver turned the dominant liberal narrative on its head by encouraging fans and athletes to come together and welcome the president to Madison Square Garden.

“I think we should be using sports to create more of a sense of community with people, not less,” the commissioner concluded.

While Green, Smith, and host Ernie Johnson nodded along when Silver spoke of security as a minimal inconvenience, all appeared visibly uncomfortable at his positive words about the president.

But Barkley — sitting to the far right of the viewer’s screen — appeared especially unhappy.

Do you think a single one of those commentators voted for Trump?

An NBA Hall of Famer who made the All-NBA team 11 times in a 16-year career, Barkley at one time identified as a Republican but switched to Democrat during the administration of former President George W. Bush because, in Barkley’s words, Republicans had “lost their minds,” as The Associated Press reported in 2006.

During the Trump years, Barkley has frequently criticized the president.

In March, for instance, the Hall of Famer blasted Trump’s immigration policy. In Barkley’s words, that policy merely harassed and victimized “amazing immigrants.”

Meanwhile, the Spurs defeated the Knicks, 115-111, to cut New York’s series lead to 2-1. The two teams will square off in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

Related:
Stephen A. Smith Goes on ESPN, Challenges Trump After President Questioned His IQ

For once, let us hope that Silver’s stated view prevails. Let us hope, in other words, that those who tune in to watch basketball might avoid political chatter.

Then, let us hope that the NBA finally abandons wokeness.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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