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NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left; President Donald Trump, right.
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NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, has confirmed that President Donald Trump, right, is a longtime fan of the New York Knicks -- no matter how much Democrats would like to pretend otherwise. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images; Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images)

Watch: NBA Commissioner Makes Hakeem Jeffries Look Silly for Knicks Cheap Shot on Trump

 By Johnathan Jones  June 9, 2026 at 2:51pm
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For weeks now, Democrats have been trying to convince Americans that President Donald Trump is somehow faking being a fan of the New York Knicks — simply because of the team’s run in the NBA playoffs.

The argument has not made anysense, as Trump has been attending Knicks games for decades.

There are videos of him at Madison Square Garden dating back years before he ever ran for president.

There are also old public comments and social media posts, such as the one below from 2012, proving his interest in the team.

Have you watched any of the NBA Finals?

None of that stopped House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries from taking a shot at Trump ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City on Monday night,

Jeffries — a New Yorker, like Trump — suggested the president is only showing up because he wants attention.

“It also is not clear to me that Donald Trump is a big Knicks fan,” Jeffries said.

He then mocked the president by wondering aloud whether Trump knew the difference between Karl Rove — the George W. Bush White House adviser and Republican political commentator — and Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Related:
WATCH: NBA Commish Sang Trump's Praises, Leaving Commentators Visibly Dumbfounded

It was the kind of line that probably sounded clever to whoever wrote it for the high-ranking Democrat.

The problem is that reality is in the way for every Democrat who doubts Trump’s history with the game and support for his team.

Before the game Monday night, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was asked about Trump’s attendance.

Silver did not hesitate to tell the NBA tipoff crew what he thought.

“He’s welcome to be here,” Silver said. “What makes sports so special, especially when there’s so much that divides people, is it’s something that we have in common.

He added, “We should look for those things that we have in common and build off that.”

Silver then said Trump was a “fixture” at Knicks games before he was president.

Then came the statement that completely demolished the Democratic talking point.

“So he’s a genuine Knicks fan,” Silver said.

In a post on the social media platform X, sports superfan and conservative commentator Clay Travis noted that Silver’s remarks had ramifications far beyond Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

He wrote that it was moment that sports might start recovering from the political correctness that has dominated the biggest professional sports leagues for a decade.

“This is a complete repudiation of the entire woke sports era,” he wrote, blaming Silver at least partially for the politicization of sports for pulling the 2017 NBA All-Star Game out of North Carolina over the Tar Heel State’s efforts to protect women’s public restrooms.

“Remarkable pivot here,” he wrote. “Good for Silver.”

The funny part about this petty little saga of Democrats claiming Trump is faking basketball fandom is how revealing it has been.

Democrats in Washington are largely incapable of believing that someone they dislike could enjoy something for reasons unrelated to politics.

Everything they do is a calculated stunt or a platitude, so doubting the fact that a sports fan from New York supports New York sports teams can’t possibly register to people driven by hate and division.

Trump didn’t need a focus group to tell him to love basketball, or to support his hometown team, and it’s breaking liberals’ brains.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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