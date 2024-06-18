Watch: NBA's Doris Burke Under Fire After Joking About Caitlin Clark Targeting During NBA Finals - 'Might Spark a Debate'

ESPN analyst Doris Burke has joined the legion of clout-chasers frivolously name-dropping Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to get attention.

On Monday, Burke — commentating during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics — spouted a tone-deaf “joke” that downplayed the aggressive targeting of Clark by her WNBA rivals.

After Dallas forward P.J. Washington fouled Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis by yanking him to the ground, Burke said, “If that were Caitlin Clark, it might spark a debate for a week.”

Doris Burke on physical play in the NBA Finals 😂 “If that were Caitlin Clark it might spark a debate for a week.” pic.twitter.com/lxYC41M7oG — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 18, 2024

Her flippant remark suggested the negative reaction to Clark’s being the target of multiple hard fouls by opponents was overblown or unwarranted.

Numerous people on social media torched Burke for her boneheaded statement.

“Yeah, Doris. If it happened to Porzingis every game, sometimes multiple times in a game while every player in the league acts like it isn’t happening, it just might, you’re right,” one X user wrote.

“What terrible commentary.”

Did you think Burke’s joke was funny? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (63 Votes)

Yeah, Doris. If it happened to Porzingis every game, sometimes multiple times in a game while every player in the league acts like it isn’t happening, it just might, you’re right. What terrible commentary. — Jimmy Blair (@jimmybgocards) June 18, 2024

I couldn’t believe she brought that up — MarvG (@justmarvg) June 18, 2024

This is why I watch the games on mute. Doris is god awful — Nick (@ChubbyChub216) June 18, 2024

well, no, because that was in the run of play. the issue with Clark was not. — catedunlap (@catedunlap) June 18, 2024

“Let’s not pretend like ppl just randomly overreact to CC being fouled hard,” another commenter said.

“If players in the NBA made it obvious that they had a personal issue with Porzingis off the court, fans would believe these hard fouls against him were malicious too.”

Let’s not pretend like ppl just randomly overreact to CC being fouled hard. If players in the NBA made it obvious that they had a personal issue with Porzingis off the court, fans would believe these hard fouls against him were malicious too. — Chris (@Buf_Bills) June 18, 2024

One person said the flagrant foul Washington committed on Porzingis reminded him of Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese’s cheap shots against Clark.

That definitely looks like Angel Reese defense. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) June 18, 2024

Clark has been the target of race-hustling trash talk off the court and rough fouls on the court since making her WNBA debut on May 15.

What’s going on here @WNBA? Chennedy Carter pushes Caitlin Clark while calling her a b**** and Angel Reese jumps off the bench and applauds Carter. Then Reese clothes lines Clark to the floor, Reese says something to her. Perhaps the same one word syllable Kennedy used? pic.twitter.com/XNhQG2CR2h — I am Legend (@Grannytologist) June 1, 2024

JUST IN: WNBA player Angel Reese viciously elbows Caitlin Clark in the head as she goes in for a layup. Reese could be seen completely missing the ball and making contact with Clark’s head instead. She was called for a flagrant 1. The move comes as more and more WNBA players… pic.twitter.com/VOmjloMTRX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 16, 2024

Chicago Sky doing Chicago Sky stuff pic.twitter.com/0OVDYtulxV — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 16, 2024

The people grousing about Clark cannot seem to hide their jealousy and resentment toward a 22-year-old rookie sensation who has single-handedly electrified the heretofore dull WNBA.

If these aggressive fouls persist unchecked and — God forbid — the Fever star gets seriously injured and sidelined, the league will once again sink back into obscurity.

If only Clark’s brainless haters understood this. As the saying goes: A rising tide lifts all boats.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.