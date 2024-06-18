Share
Commentary
Sports

Watch: NBA's Doris Burke Under Fire After Joking About Caitlin Clark Targeting During NBA Finals - 'Might Spark a Debate'

 By Samantha Chang  June 18, 2024 at 7:00am
Share

ESPN analyst Doris Burke has joined the legion of clout-chasers frivolously name-dropping Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to get attention.

On Monday, Burke — commentating during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics — spouted a tone-deaf “joke” that downplayed the aggressive targeting of Clark by her WNBA rivals.

After Dallas forward P.J. Washington fouled Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis by yanking him to the ground, Burke said, “If that were Caitlin Clark, it might spark a debate for a week.”

Trending:
CNBC Analyst Arrested on Federal Charges After Disappearing and Being Declared a Fugitive

Her flippant remark suggested the negative reaction to Clark’s being the target of multiple hard fouls by opponents was overblown or unwarranted.

Numerous people on social media torched Burke for her boneheaded statement.

“Yeah, Doris. If it happened to Porzingis every game, sometimes multiple times in a game while every player in the league acts like it isn’t happening, it just might, you’re right,” one X user wrote.

“What terrible commentary.”

Did you think Burke’s joke was funny?

Related:
Watch: Stephen A. Smith Lights Up Women's Olympic Basketball Over Caitlin Clark Snub - 'How Dare You?!'

“Let’s not pretend like ppl just randomly overreact to CC being fouled hard,” another commenter said.

“If players in the NBA made it obvious that they had a personal issue with Porzingis off the court, fans would believe these hard fouls against him were malicious too.”

One person said the flagrant foul Washington committed on Porzingis reminded him of Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese’s cheap shots against Clark.

Clark has been the target of race-hustling trash talk off the court and rough fouls on the court since making her WNBA debut on May 15.

The people grousing about Clark cannot seem to hide their jealousy and resentment toward a 22-year-old rookie sensation who has single-handedly electrified the heretofore dull WNBA.

If these aggressive fouls persist unchecked and — God forbid — the Fever star gets seriously injured and sidelined, the league will once again sink back into obscurity.

If only Clark’s brainless haters understood this. As the saying goes: A rising tide lifts all boats.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Watch: NBA's Doris Burke Under Fire After Joking About Caitlin Clark Targeting During NBA Finals - 'Might Spark a Debate'
Couple Shields Kids During Michigan Splash Park Bloodbath, Recovery 'Unknown' After Shots Swarm Them
WNBA Player Loses It, Says Caitlin Clark's Name Is Used for 'Racism' and 'Bigotry' in Deranged Rant
Watch: Nathan Wade's CNN Interview Interrupted After He's Pressed on Fani Willis Drama - 'I'm Getting Signaled Here'
Golf Star Rory McIlroy Resolves Marriage Problems with Wife Before US Open - 'A New Beginning'
See more...

Conversation