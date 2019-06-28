SECTIONS
Watch: NBC News Quickly Loses Control of ‘Food Fight’ Democratic Debate as Candidates Squabble

By Joe Setyon
Published June 27, 2019 at 6:50pm
It didn’t take long for the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate on Thursday to devolve into what California Sen. Kamala Harris described as a “food fight.”

It started when California Rep. Eric Swalwell took a shot at former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I was 6 years old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic convention and said it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans,” Swalwell said, noting that the candidate was Biden and that the moment was 32 years ago.

“Pass the torch,” Swalwell said, according to The Wall Street Journal. “If we are going to solve climate chaos, pass the torch. If we want to end gun violence and solve student debt, pass the torch.”

Biden wasn’t having it.

“I’m still holding on to that torch. I want to make it clear,” he responded.

Are any of these Democrats capable of effectively leading the country?

At that point, the candidates started arguing about the generational gap.

It was difficult to tell exactly what each was saying, though Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders motioned to Biden and said, “As part of Joe’s generation …”

Then, it all devolved into chaos.

Watch below:

The cross-talk only ended for after Harris said: “Hey guys, you know what, America does not want a food fight, they want to know how we put food on their table.”

It may have been a cheesy line. But according to some pundits, it was the line of the night.

But not everyone was impressed.

“Harris has had that food fight line planned since like 2013,” The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh tweeted.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
