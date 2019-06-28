Watch: NBC News Quickly Loses Control of ‘Food Fight’ Democratic Debate as Candidates Squabble

It didn’t take long for the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate on Thursday to devolve into what California Sen. Kamala Harris described as a “food fight.”

It started when California Rep. Eric Swalwell took a shot at former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I was 6 years old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic convention and said it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans,” Swalwell said, noting that the candidate was Biden and that the moment was 32 years ago.

“Pass the torch,” Swalwell said, according to The Wall Street Journal. “If we are going to solve climate chaos, pass the torch. If we want to end gun violence and solve student debt, pass the torch.”

Biden wasn’t having it.

“I’m still holding on to that torch. I want to make it clear,” he responded.

At that point, the candidates started arguing about the generational gap.

It was difficult to tell exactly what each was saying, though Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders motioned to Biden and said, “As part of Joe’s generation …”

Then, it all devolved into chaos.

Watch below:

There is so much yelling. It’s like if your grandparents were getting divorced. #DemDebate2 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 28, 2019

The cross-talk only ended for after Harris said: “Hey guys, you know what, America does not want a food fight, they want to know how we put food on their table.”

It may have been a cheesy line. But according to some pundits, it was the line of the night.

Kamala coolly followed the shouting by saying, calmly, “America does not want to see a food fight, they want to put food on their table.” Slick but witty pivot. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) June 28, 2019

Another good moment for @KamalaHarris on the food fight chaos — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 28, 2019

Well said @KamalaHarris… “Americans don’t want to witness a food fight, they want to know how we’re going to help put food on the table.” Strong, clear, and to the point. #democraticdebate #demdebate2 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) June 28, 2019

Score another one for @KamalaHarris, as she quiets her squabbling rivals: “America doesn’t want a food fight, it wants to know how we’re going to put food on the table.” #DemDebate — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) June 28, 2019

But not everyone was impressed.

Harris has had that food fight line planned since like 2013 #DemDebate2 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 28, 2019

“Harris has had that food fight line planned since like 2013,” The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh tweeted.

