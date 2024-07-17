Share
News

Watch: NBC's Kristen Welker Pressed After Network Downplays Shots at Trump as 'Popping Noises'

 By Randy DeSoto  July 17, 2024 at 6:39am
Share

Kristen Welker, moderator of NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” did not respond Monday when questioned at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee about why her network reported the gunshots fired at former President Donald Trump on Saturday rally simply as “popping noises.”

Trump was hit and bloodied during the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, which was readily apparent as Secret Service agents swarmed to cover him and then escorted him off the stage.

Nonetheless, NBC News’ headline was “Secret Service rushes Trump offstage after popping noises heard at his Pennsylvania rally.”

Trending:
Videos: Droves of NeverTrumpers Become Trump Supporters After Seeing Assassination Attempt

The network did eventually add in a post on X that the popping noises “sounded like gunshots,” though the original headline still could be seen in the linked story.

Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez confronted Welker about her network’s editorial decision.

Do you think the media has treated the Trump shooting badly?

“Excuse me, Kristen, I have a question. NBC reported that when Trump was assassinated — attempted assassination — it was popping noises that was initially reported. Would you like to respond to that?” Hernandez asked.

The NBC host responded, “I’m sorry,” and walked away.

Hernandez then turned the camera on herself as others moved between her and Welker.

“This is Savanah Hernandez and this is actually Kristen Welker right behind me of NBC News, the exact same network that reported after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump that it was just ‘popping noises,'” she said.

“Kristen, would you like to say anything? No?” Hernandez continued, at which point Welker left the room.

Related:
It's Official: 'The Office' Will Get a Spinoff, Production to Start this Year

Hernandez then tried to question the others who followed Welker.

“Would anybody a part of NBC like to say anything about your faulty reporting?” she asked.

“Not at all? OK,” Hernandez said.

“So that’s your mainstream media, ladies and gentlemen. And we have CNN here, we have MSNBC, we have NBC. So this week, I’m really going to try to ask all of these media members what their response is to their networks and this faulty reporting,” she concluded.

USA Today was another news outlet that was reluctant to call the event what it was: an assassination attempt.

“Watch the moment former President Donald Trump rushed off stage after loud popping noises,” its post on X read.

Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk called out USA Today on Saturday.

“This is the state of the media. They shot Trump, and USA TODAY says ‘loud noises,'” he said on X.

Additionally, Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida highlighted CNN’s social media post, which read, “Just In: Donald Trump rushed off stage by Secret Service during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.”

“Really? No mention of the attempt to kill him?” the senator asked.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Stunning Detail Discovered on Roof Near Trump Shooter's Body, Shows Attack Could've Been a Lot Worse
Crooks Family Neighbor Reveals Big Change That Happened to Home Before Shooting
Watch: NBC's Kristen Welker Pressed After Network Downplays Shots at Trump as 'Popping Noises'
Trump's Private Phone Call After Assassination Attempt Leaks: Biden Asked 45 Why He Made Life-Saving Move
Pastor's Trump Imitation Causes 45th President to Break Into a Big Smile at Republican Convention
See more...

Conversation