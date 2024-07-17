Watch: NBC's Kristen Welker Pressed After Network Downplays Shots at Trump as 'Popping Noises'

Kristen Welker, moderator of NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” did not respond Monday when questioned at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee about why her network reported the gunshots fired at former President Donald Trump on Saturday rally simply as “popping noises.”

Trump was hit and bloodied during the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, which was readily apparent as Secret Service agents swarmed to cover him and then escorted him off the stage.

Nonetheless, NBC News’ headline was “Secret Service rushes Trump offstage after popping noises heard at his Pennsylvania rally.”

The network did eventually add in a post on X that the popping noises “sounded like gunshots,” though the original headline still could be seen in the linked story.

BREAKING: Former President Trump was rushed off stage after popping noises that sounded like gunshots were heard at his Pennsylvania rally. https://t.co/pNsv8bWxIK — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 13, 2024

Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez confronted Welker about her network’s editorial decision.

“Excuse me, Kristen, I have a question. NBC reported that when Trump was assassinated — attempted assassination — it was popping noises that was initially reported. Would you like to respond to that?” Hernandez asked.

The NBC host responded, “I’m sorry,” and walked away.

Hernandez then turned the camera on herself as others moved between her and Welker.

“This is Savanah Hernandez and this is actually Kristen Welker right behind me of NBC News, the exact same network that reported after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump that it was just ‘popping noises,'” she said.

“Kristen, would you like to say anything? No?” Hernandez continued, at which point Welker left the room.

I just confronted Kristen Welker of @NBCNews and asked her what her response was to NBC’s reporting that the attempted assassination against President Donald Trump was just “popping noises” She refused to comment as did the rest of the NBC crew in tow | @TPAction_ pic.twitter.com/sZvWeDLekS — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 16, 2024

Hernandez then tried to question the others who followed Welker.

“Would anybody a part of NBC like to say anything about your faulty reporting?” she asked.

“Not at all? OK,” Hernandez said.

“So that’s your mainstream media, ladies and gentlemen. And we have CNN here, we have MSNBC, we have NBC. So this week, I’m really going to try to ask all of these media members what their response is to their networks and this faulty reporting,” she concluded.

USA Today was another news outlet that was reluctant to call the event what it was: an assassination attempt.

“Watch the moment former President Donald Trump rushed off stage after loud popping noises,” its post on X read.

Watch the moment former President Donald Trump rushed off stage after loud popping noises. https://t.co/w360S2QN6l pic.twitter.com/56FSpErkaE — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 14, 2024

Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk called out USA Today on Saturday.

“This is the state of the media. They shot Trump, and USA TODAY says ‘loud noises,'” he said on X.

This is the state of the media. They shot Trump, and USA TODAY says “loud noises” pic.twitter.com/JzAavXO5jm — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 13, 2024

Additionally, Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida highlighted CNN’s social media post, which read, “Just In: Donald Trump rushed off stage by Secret Service during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.”

Really? No mention of the attempt to kill him? pic.twitter.com/fcc5AV0dPn — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024

“Really? No mention of the attempt to kill him?” the senator asked.

