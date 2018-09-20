SECTIONS
Culture Military
Print

Watch: Nearby Marines Snap into Action When Senior Citizen Complex Catches Fire

By Chris Agee
at 1:10pm
Print

United States Marines are trained to respond to almost any conceivable emergency, which proved critical in the moments after a senior center caught fire near a Washington D.C.-area military post this week.

According to the Washington Examiner, service members were among the first to respond to the emergency on Wednesday afternoon.

The official Facebook page for the Marines Barracks at 8th and I streets posted an update on the fire shortly after it had been extinguished.

“Reacting to chaos,” the post began.

TRENDING: Franklin Graham Calls Out ‘Socialist-Leaning Dems’ in Wake of Kavanaugh Accusations

According to Milton Douglas, the district’s acting fire chief, four people were transported to the hospital for injury treatment, but none were believed to be life-threatening.

“We aren’t sure how the fire started at Arthur Capper Senior Building in Navy Yard,” Councilman Charles Allen said, according to the Washington Examiner. “Firefighters needed to rescue a few residents via window from higher floors.”

He said that while he was at the scene, he worked to talk skeptical residents into leaving the facility.

Witnesses reported that some individuals did not initially believe there was a real fire because they did not hear alarms or see the sprinkler system engage.

Do you support the U.S. military?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In its Facebook post, the barracks added some more context to the initial response.

“This afternoon when a fire broke out at an apartment complex for the elderly in Southeast D.C., Barracks Marines immediately responded to assist local fire departments,” the post read.

“Marines rushed into the building to rescue those who needed assistance and evacuated residents to the Marine Barracks Washington Annex where they were checked and treated for any injuries and sheltered until their loved ones arrived.”

Some witnesses filmed the Marines’ response and shared it on social media.

RELATED: After Trump Talks, North Korea Pulls ICBMs from Military Parade

Their actions earned widespread accolades, including from the commandant of the Marine Corps.

<script>

“Proving again, ‘no better friend’…well done, Marines,” Gen. Robert Neller wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Brett KavanaughAlex Wong / Getty Images

‘Witness’ Named by Kavanaugh Accuser Sends Statement to Judicial Committee Contradicting the Story

Jack Davis

Brett KavanaughWin McNamee / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Accuser’s Lawyer Contradicts the Original Story in CNN Interview

Evie Fordham

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at the MGM National Harbor Grand Opening Celebration on Dec. 8, 2016 in National Harbor, Maryland.Larry French / Getty Images for MGM National Harbor

Republican Holds Big Lead in Blue State Governor Race

Fred Weinberg

Brett KavanaughWin McNamee / Getty Images

The Hit Job on Brett Kavanaugh: You Can’t Make This Stuff Up

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, left, and Cristina King Miranda, right.

Classmate Deletes Tweet That Supported Ford’s Claim Against Kavanaugh

Jack Davis

A polygraph machine in operation.Shutterstock

Ex-FBI Agent Sounds Alarm on Kavanaugh Accuser’s Polygraph Test

Chris Agee

Actor Tom Selleck in the CBS drama 'Blue Bloods.'CBS screen shot

Actor Tom Selleck Resigns From NRA Board of Directors

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is pictured during his speech accepting President Donald Trump's nomination on July 9, 2018. C-SPAN screen shot

Erickson: No, the GOP Should Not Treat Kavanaugh Accusation as Credible

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.