Watch: Nearly Homeless Christian Grandma Falls Apart When Stranger Randomly Gives Her $1,500, but He Was Just Getting Started

A social media do-gooder has helped raise almost $200,000 for a struggling grandmother who refused to take a $100 bill that didn’t belong to her.

The heartwarming incident unfolded earlier this week, when viral TikTok sensation Jimmy Darts posted a video of himself approaching a woman and her son inside an Oklahoma Walmart.

Jimmy Darts, who uses his massive platform of 3.7 million followers to help the needy, approached Amanda, a single mom and grandmother.

He held up a $100 bill and asked her, “Did you drop this?”

“No,” she replied.

Darts asked, “Why were you honest?”

“I’m a believer in Christ. I don’t believe in lying,” she responded.

Darts said, “I was seeing the first person to be honest. And to reward your kindness, I have $500 for you.”

“Jesus loves you so much,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Darts (@jimmydarts)

Amanda and her son, Cody, both broke down in tears as Darts handed them a stack of $20 bills.

“Is this a dream?” Cody asked.

Darts then took another $1,000 out of his pocket and gifted it to the struggling family.

That’s when Amanda said she has been struggling and is on the verge of being homeless.

“I don’t have a car or anything. I’ve had to start all over again to try and take care of this one, two grandbabies. It’s just been miserable,” Amanda said.

When Darts asked Cody how he has been, the boy said he was being bullied at school, but finds strength in his Christian faith.

“I’ve been just getting bullied in school,” the boy said. “But the fact that God is always awesome helps me out every day.”

The incident began when Regent Bank in Oklahoma City reached out to Jimmy Darts to identify a community member who needed help.

“The bank even gifted Amanda a car,” KOCO-TV reported.

Darts then upped the ante by launching a GoFundMe page to help Amanda and her family get a home.

As of Friday morning, the account has raised more than $190,000.

Darts explained on the GoFundMe page how moved he was that Amanda chose to be honest despite the many hardships she’s enduring.

“I asked her if she had dropped $100, and she was honest and told me no even though she really could have used it,” he wrote. “To reward her honesty, I gave her $1500.”

“Amanda shared with me that she is only a month away from homelessness,” Darts added. “She has no car, no money for groceries, and is doing everything she can to care for her children and grandchildren.”

“Even with all the weight Amanda is carrying, she still chose honesty. In a moment where she could have taken the money, she told the truth,” Darts noted.

The US housing affordability crisis is somehow still getting worse: 49% of Americans are now struggling to afford their regular rent or mortgage payments, up from 44% in May 2025, according to a Redfin survey. Generation Z is hit the hardest, with 67% struggling to afford… pic.twitter.com/BbB52LTRxo — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) March 17, 2026

As Americans struggle to feed their families, and the United States teeters on the brink of another war, it’s encouraging to be reminded that there’s still so much good in the world.

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