Watch: New Alex Pretti Video Shows Disturbingly Unhinged ICU Nurse Flip Out, Screaming 'Assault Me!' and Spitting at ICE

Anti-ICE agitator Alex Pretti spit at Border Patrol agents and broke the tail light of their government vehicle while taunting them to “”F***ing assault me, motherf***er!” 11 days before he was shot while allegedly resisting arrest.

Chilling videos from a Jan. 13 protest in Minneapolis showed an armed Pretti cursing at federal officers, spitting at them, and repeatedly kicking their car until the tail light shatters.

The alarming footage shreds the left’s clownish attempt to lionize Pretti as a peace-loving hero.

Rather, the deceased nurse comes across as an unhinged, violent maniac who wanted to instigate a fight with ICE agents.

“F***ing assault me, motherf***er!” Pretti yelled in the video.”F**k you guys!”

The nurse then screamed, “F***ing trash!” before spitting at the ICE agents. For reference, spitting is not speech; it’s assault.

“You’re f***ing trash!” he repeated after spitting at the officers.

Pretti then viciously kicked the government vehicle as it slowly tried to leave the area.

“A person with knowledge of the incident confirmed to The Associated Press that the man in the videos is Pretti and that he had told his family of the confrontation,” the AP reported Wednesday.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that may offend some viewers.

“AssauIt me, motherfcker!!!” – Alex Pretti on January 13th trying to get injured by federal officers pic.twitter.com/33PBDIiJxN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 29, 2026

A longer video from a different angle shows Pretti repeatedly kicking the Border Patrol car as it drives away.

The SUV’s tail light broke into multiple pieces due to the force Pretti used.

🚨BBC dropped this and it clearly shows a totally different side to Alex Pretti; not the meek, mild man they claim him to be. Looks to me like he is a timebomb waiting to go off. Sadly, it didn’t work out very well for him. pic.twitter.com/DCKahn2p3S — Catarina Senora Gatita (@WyattCatarina) January 29, 2026

It’s sad Pretti died while rabidly defending the alleged “rights” of foreign invaders who aren’t supposed to be here.

However, these disturbing videos showed the precipitating events in the days preceding his death.

Under the First Amendment, Americans have the right to protest — and even curse at federal officers — but spitting is not a protected right.

Spitting is not speech; it is conduct that qualifies as simple assault, battery, or forcible resistance under federal law (18 U.S.C. § 111), which prohibits assaulting, opposing, impeding, intimidating, or interfering with federal officers during their official duties.

Feral, left-wing mobs should remember this the next time they try to run over ICE agents with their cars, spit at them, or otherwise assault them.

