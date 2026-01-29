Share
A vigil for the late ICU nurse and anti-ICE demonstrator Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 25, 2026.
A vigil for the late ICU nurse and anti-ICE demonstrator Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 25, 2026. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Watch: New Alex Pretti Video Shows Disturbingly Unhinged ICU Nurse Flip Out, Screaming 'Assault Me!' and Spitting at ICE

 By Samantha Chang  January 29, 2026 at 6:40am
Anti-ICE agitator Alex Pretti spit at Border Patrol agents and broke the tail light of their government vehicle while taunting them to “”F***ing assault me, motherf***er!” 11 days before he was shot while allegedly resisting arrest.

Chilling videos from a Jan. 13 protest in Minneapolis showed an armed Pretti cursing at federal officers, spitting at them, and repeatedly kicking their car until the tail light shatters.

The alarming footage shreds the left’s clownish attempt to lionize Pretti as a peace-loving hero.

Rather, the deceased nurse comes across as an unhinged, violent maniac who wanted to instigate a fight with ICE agents.

“F***ing assault me, motherf***er!” Pretti yelled in the video.”F**k you guys!”

The nurse then screamed, “F***ing trash!” before spitting at the ICE agents. For reference, spitting is not speech; it’s assault.

“You’re f***ing trash!” he repeated after spitting at the officers.

Pretti then viciously kicked the government vehicle as it slowly tried to leave the area.

“A person with knowledge of the incident confirmed to The Associated Press that the man in the videos is Pretti and that he had told his family of the confrontation,” the AP reported Wednesday.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that may offend some viewers.

A longer video from a different angle shows Pretti repeatedly kicking the Border Patrol car as it drives away.

The SUV’s tail light broke into multiple pieces due to the force Pretti used.

It’s sad Pretti died while rabidly defending the alleged “rights” of foreign invaders who aren’t supposed to be here.

However, these disturbing videos showed the precipitating events in the days preceding his death.

Under the First Amendment, Americans have the right to protest — and even curse at federal officers — but spitting is not a protected right.

Spitting is not speech; it is conduct that qualifies as simple assault, battery, or forcible resistance under federal law (18 U.S.C. § 111), which prohibits assaulting, opposing, impeding, intimidating, or interfering with federal officers during their official duties.

Feral, left-wing mobs should remember this the next time they try to run over ICE agents with their cars, spit at them, or otherwise assault them.

Samantha Chang
Conversation