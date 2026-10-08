Watch: New Bodycam Footage Shows Boy, 6, Screaming Obscenities at Cops After Shooting His Teacher in the Chest

New bodycam footage shows a first-grade student in a Virginia classroom from 2023 swearing at and threatening police officers after he was detained for shooting his teacher.

The footage, from Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, was obtained by The Virginian-Pilot.

The reaction from the teacher who helped detain him? She was “not happy with” the fact he had shot a teacher and was now swearing at police officers. At least we now know he wasn’t getting the discipline he wasn’t getting from his parents in the classroom, either.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner collapsed in the principal’s office after fleeing the shooting on Jan. 6, 2023, having been hit in the chest and hand. The 6-year-old, identified only as J.T. in court documents, had brought in a 9 mm pistol he had gotten from his mother.

The teacher survived. NBC News reported last November that Zwerner had won $10 million in a verdict against the school, since officials had been warned that the student had a weapon.

In the video, a teacher identified as Amy Kovac, a reading specialist, pointed to the firearm said that the child “just admitted he had one … he had one bullet.”

There were seven rounds jammed in the chamber, mind you, but that’s the least of our worries.

“Both y’all want a f***ing piece of me, b****?” the boy says to the police officers.

“I told the [assistant principal] that there was a threat earlier about it,” Kovac then said, prompting the boy to say, “That n****a retired last year!”

Kovac then says how old the young man is and says that it’s the first week without his mother supervising him to school.

“And I called 911 when I heard this,” Kovac told the officers, referring to the gunshot. “I’m the reading specialist. I came down the hall. She had blood.”

The kid continues swearing. “F*** you, b****,” he said, showing the middle finger to Kovac. When a police officer asks the teacher where the gun is, he says, “It’s over there, w***e.”

Kovac: “Stop. That’s not how we speak to each other.”

The kid apparently knows that language is the least of his worries at that point, as it is ours. “F*** you,” he says. “F*** you. F*** you, b****.”

This more or less continues in this vein until the boy is asked his name. It’s muted on the video, but he then says, “If you want a piece of me, come get it on, b****. I don’t care if you call backup. I don’t care if I go to jail, b****.”

“We know you know that language — and you know that’s not appropriate. Mrs. Kovac’s not happy with that,” the teacher responded. It’s then, Kovac later testified, according to The Virginian-Pilot, that he punched her. The punch is not visible on the body cam.

“You’re done,” she says, holding up her glasses.

This is recently released bodycam footage after a 6 year old shot a teacher with a gun he stole from his mother’s purse, who herself lied on federal paperwork to get it. It happened Jan 6, 2023 in Newport News, VA. Most of the dead audio is the child dropping f-bombs and calling people other profane names. For some reason I don’t remember reading about very many similar cases from before we took prayer out of schools in 1962 and then the 10 Commandments 18 years later. Weird. — Josh Manning (@Josh_Manning) October 8, 2026

The boy’s mother, Deja Taylor, pleaded guilty to using marijuana while owning a firearm, CBS News reported, and was sentenced to 21 months in prison. Unbelievably, this was harsher than the sentence that the prosecution was recommending — just six months after they reached a deal with Taylor’s lawyers. She also served time in state prison for child neglect. She was released this February.

She had also admitted to lying about her marijuana use on a federal form while purchasing the gun.

Meanwhile, assistant principal Ebony Parker had charges against her dismissed for ignoring warnings, CNN reported in May of this year.

Pretty much everything about this case beggars belief, including how easily everyone got off.

Do you believe the mother should face harsher penalties for her role in the shooting? Yes, absolutely No, she has suffered enough It depends on the circumstances There should be a review of the laws Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, absolutely 96% (408 votes) No, she has suffered enough 1% (3 votes) It depends on the circumstances 2% (10 votes) There should be a review of the laws 1% (5 votes)

Look at that video. A kid who’s just shot up his teacher with a 9 mm effectively tries to pick a fight with police that would end with him — and the teacher who’s now restraining him — dead, and she merely corrects him about his language. Mrs. Kovacs wasn’t happy about that, J.T. I bet you really feel reprimanded now, huh?

Everyone involved here — the parents, the teachers, and yes, even the student — should be paying the maximum price, period, end of discussion. The child, mercifully, is now living with his great-grandfather. He has a lot to unravel, and our prayers should be with the great-grandad and the child’s educators. Hopefully, they can bring him up better than his mom and and Richneck Elementary School did.

At a macro level, this should be a reminder how everything — everything — changed when the cultural rot came into the open in 1960s. We booted God out of public life, so He said, “sure, no problem. You guys handle it yourselves. We’ll see how that works out.”

And this is how it has worked out. As ye sow, so ye shall reap.

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