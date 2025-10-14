Watch: New Dashcam Footage Appears to Directly Contradict Alec Baldwin's Car Crash Story

A video of actor Alec Baldwin’s car accident on Monday is raising questions about Baldwin’s account of the crash.

In an Instagram video, Baldwin said he had been cut off by a “garbage truck the size of a whale” and drove into a “big, fat tree.”

But dashcam video from the truck in question doesn’t appear to back that up.

Newly released video shows the moment Alec Baldwin tries to pass a truck on the right but instead swerves into a tree. This happened Monday afternoon in East Hampton, New York. Baldwin initially blamed the truck for cutting him off but has provided no evidence to back up that… pic.twitter.com/yfWFj9dRvH — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 14, 2025

The crash occurred in East Hampton, New York, on Long Island. The video was obtained by Newsmax.

As the New York Post reported, the video shows a National Waste Services truck making a right turn onto a two-lane road out of what appears to be a residential complex.

The truck is on the two-lane road for about 8 seconds before it veers toward the right shoulder.

Seconds later, Baldwin’s vehicle is seen plowing into a tree to the right of the truck.

Given the time between when the truck pulled onto the two-lane road and when Baldwin crashed into the tree, it’s difficult to see how the trash truck could have cut him off. As Newsmax noted, the video appears to directly contradict the actor’s claim.

Given Baldwin’s celebrity status — not only as an actor but as one of the most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump in a business that has even more Trump critics than it does former waiters — the news of Baldwin’s accident made headlines nationally.

And the questions raised by the release of the dashcam video drew probably inevitable comparisons to Baldwin’s brush with the law after his involvement in the shooting death of a young woman on the set of a movie he was making in 2021.

In that case, Baldwin was holding a gun loaded with live ammunition rather than prop bullets. He claimed the gun went off without his pulling the trigger.

A judge eventually dismissed a manslaughter case against Baldwin.

But before that, the actor’s claims drew plenty of drew plenty of skepticism.

His story about the truck cutting him off drew the same, particularly after the dashcam video came out.

Why was he passing on the shoulder? — Jimmie 🇺🇸 (@jacobson425) October 14, 2025

Alec didn’t do it. He didn’t have his finger on the trigger, I mean the steering wheel. The car just drove itself into the tree. And besides, no cameramen were killed. — Aki Korhonen (@aki_korhonen) October 14, 2025

He should have blamed the government shutdown. — Michael Goulish (@Mick_Goulish) October 14, 2025

But some social media commenters were on Baldwin’s side, saying the truck driver was at fault for pulling out in front of the actor’s approaching car and apparently slowing down.

All “Baldwin joking” aside, I am with Alec Baldwin on this one, now that I have seen the video. (As a former CDL-B driver(like the dumptruck driver), a college physics major, and forty years engineering experience…) The truck driver caused this accident. Alec’s car was too… — Kenneth A. Grimm ن “K. A. G. Sundaram” (@kagsundaram) October 14, 2025

No citations have been issued in the crash, Newsmax reported.

