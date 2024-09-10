Share
Watch: New Footage Shows Tyreek Hill Begging to Be Let Go After Refusal to Roll Window Down Doesn't Slide With Cops

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 10, 2024 at 5:57am
Body cam footage from the arrest of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill outside the team’s stadium Sunday morning has intensified the controversy over whether the NFL star or police were to blame for a situation that escalated rapidly.

The footage was released by Miami-Dade police after one officer was put on administrative leave following viral video of a handcuffed Hill being placed face down outside Hard Rock Stadium before the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

According to ESPN, Hill was initially pulled over for speeding by an officer, who approached his car a minute later.

“Upon arrival, the officer knocks on Hill’s car window, prompting Hill to roll down the window, hand the officer his driver’s license and repeatedly tell the officer not to knock on his window,” ESPN reported.

The outlet adds: “The footage also shows the officer asking Hill to keep his window down. The incident escalates when Hill doesn’t comply.”

Despite being repeatedly asked to keep his window down, Hill, visibly in a hurry, told the officer to just write the citation and let him go.

“Give me my ticket, bro, so I can go, I’m gonna be late. Do what you gotta do,” he said.

When Hill rolled his window down slightly and said, “Don’t tell me what to do,” then rolled it back up, the officer responded that if he put the window back up, he was “going to get you out of the car. As a matter of fact, get out of the car.”

Things went south very quickly from there, as video shows:

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Despite the fact that Hill says “I’m gonna get out, I’m gonna get out,” the officer grabbed him and removed him from the car. Another officer can be seen grabbing him by the back of his head and neck.

“When we tell you to do something, you do it, you understand?” one of the officers told Hill. “Not when you want, but when we tell you. You’re a little f***ing confused.”

Hill told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that he wanted to keep the window rolled up to keep from causing a scene.

“If I let my window down, people walking by, driving by, they’re going to notice that it’s me,” Hill said.

“And they’re going to start taking pictures, and I didn’t want to create a scene at all. Like, I just really wanted to get the ticket and then go on about my way,” the star receiver explained.

“It just went from 0 to 60, man, from the moment that those guys pulled up behind me, knocked on my window, it went from 0 to 60 immediately,” Hill said in a separate interview.

Hill ended the interaction by telling the officers he would “see y’all in court” before getting back into his car after the 25-minute process came to an end.

While the video backed up a report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington that Hill “got into a verbal altercation with police,” it also seemed to back up Hill’s assertion that he “didn’t cuss” at them, made during post-game remarks, although his claim that “I wasn’t disrespectful” depends on one’s interpretation of Hill’s behavior during the stop.

That being said, reaction on social media seemed to back Hill, noting how quickly a situation over a minor traffic stop deteriorated and the lack of any de-escalation tactics:

However, Hill’s long history of run-ins with the law — beginning in 2014 as a student at Oklahoma State University, where he pleaded guilty to assaulting his pregnant girlfriend — also factored into social media reaction, with many noting that this wasn’t his first encounter with law enforcement and that he didn’t follow the orders given to him.

On the football field, Hill had a productive Sunday, managing seven catches for 130 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown, in the Dolphins 20-17 win over the Jaguars. During his touchdown celebration, Hill had teammate Jaylen Waddle “handcuff” him to mock the arrest.

“You learn to laugh and have a good time,” Hill said, regarding the celebration.

Watch: New Footage Shows Tyreek Hill Begging to Be Let Go After Refusal to Roll Window Down Doesn't Slide With Cops
