Watch: New Footage of Tyler Robinson on Day of Charlie Kirk Assassination Released

Surveillance footage captured Tyler Robinson multiple times on the Utah Valley University campus on the day he allegedly shot Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk last September.

David Hull, a former Utah State Bureau of Investigation agent, took the stand during a hearing Tuesday to determine whether there is enough evidence against Robinson to go to trial.

Hull testified in Provo’s 4th District Court that video surveillance footage captured Robinson on campus multiple times on Sept. 10, 2025, and into the early morning hours of Sept. 11.

The footage included Robinson allegedly driving a vehicle registered to him into a parking garage on campus and exiting it at approximately 8:30 in the morning of Sept. 10.

Hull testified that the image of the person in the garage was Robinson. The garage is a “short walk” from the location Kirk was shot on Sept. 10. Robinson was in shorts and a red T-shirt at that point.

Soon thereafter, he made contact with representatives from TPUSA in the courtyard area where the event was scheduled to take place.

At about 9:25 a.m., he returned to his vehicle in the garage and exited the parking structure, Hull said.

The video compilation (exhibit 12.4) of Tyler Robinson visiting UVU campus four times on 9/10 (the last visit stretching into the early morning hours of 9/11) will be submitted as evidence and broadcast to the media. Here’s the video. When you watch it, you’ll understand why… pic.twitter.com/niPw0Nbcdj — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 7, 2026

Hull then testified that Robinson was captured on surveillance footage returning to the UVU campus on foot just after 10 a.m., still in shorts and a red T-shirt.

He then went to Chick-fil-A on campus. Robinson next went into a wooded area just off campus.

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He returned to campus again on foot, now wearing different clothing, Hull said, including long pants, but still the same Converse shoes. Robinson was walking with a limp as well, which suggested he may have been concealing the rifle inside his pant leg.

Hull also testified that Robinson could be seen in a stairwell that gave him access to the roof of the Losee Building, from which the shot was allegedly taken that killed Kirk.

Video also captured an individual lying prone on that rooftop shortly thereafter, at 12:23 p.m., when the reported shot rang out. Hull testified he believed it to be Robinson.

The individual can then be seen fleeing the scene, carrying something. The person moved into a nearby wooded area.

A forensic expert from the state of Utah also testified on Tuesday that Robinson’s DNA was identified on a screwdriver found on a rooftop at the scene of the shooting.

To ALL the liars saying the opposite of the truth….you are scum of the earth! Here is the TRUTH! ON THE RECORD: Robinson Was 95% DNA Contributor On Evidence! pic.twitter.com/D2rI2io1wA — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen) July 8, 2026

Additionally, a towel located near the shooting contained his DNA. Prosecutors believe Robinson used the towel to conceal his rifle while on campus.

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