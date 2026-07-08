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Utah Department of Public Safety agent David Hull, right, testifies during a preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson, left, the man accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025.
Utah Department of Public Safety agent David Hull, right, testifies during a preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson, left, the man accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025. (Francisco Kjolseth -pool / Getty Images; Trent Nelson - pool / Getty Images)

Watch: New Footage of Tyler Robinson on Day of Charlie Kirk Assassination Released

 By Randy DeSoto  July 8, 2026 at 1:44pm
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Surveillance footage captured Tyler Robinson multiple times on the Utah Valley University campus on the day he allegedly shot Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk last September.

David Hull, a former Utah State Bureau of Investigation agent, took the stand during a hearing Tuesday to determine whether there is enough evidence against Robinson to go to trial.

Hull testified in Provo’s 4th District Court that video surveillance footage captured Robinson on campus multiple times on Sept. 10, 2025, and into the early morning hours of Sept. 11.

The footage included Robinson allegedly driving a vehicle registered to him into a parking garage on campus and exiting it at approximately 8:30 in the morning of Sept. 10.

Hull testified that the image of the person in the garage was Robinson. The garage is a “short walk” from the location Kirk was shot on Sept. 10.  Robinson was in shorts and a red T-shirt at that point.

Soon thereafter, he made contact with representatives from TPUSA in the courtyard area where the event was scheduled to take place.

At about 9:25 a.m., he returned to his vehicle in the garage and exited the parking structure, Hull said.

Hull then testified that Robinson was captured on surveillance footage returning to the UVU campus on foot just after 10 a.m., still in shorts and a red T-shirt.

He then went to Chick-fil-A on campus. Robinson next went into a wooded area just off campus.

Will Tyler Robinson be convicted?

He returned to campus again on foot, now wearing different clothing, Hull said, including long pants, but still the same Converse shoes. Robinson was walking with a limp as well, which suggested he may have been concealing the rifle inside his pant leg.

Related:
Robinson's Alleged Kirk Assassination Rifle and Chilling Messages on Bullet Casings Shown in Court

Hull also testified that Robinson could be seen in a stairwell that gave him access to the roof of the Losee Building, from which the shot was allegedly taken that killed Kirk.

Video also captured an individual lying prone on that rooftop shortly thereafter, at 12:23 p.m., when the reported shot rang out. Hull testified he believed it to be Robinson.

The individual can then be seen fleeing the scene, carrying something. The person moved into a nearby wooded area.

A forensic expert from the state of Utah also testified on Tuesday that Robinson’s DNA was identified on a screwdriver found on a rooftop at the scene of the shooting.

Additionally, a towel located near the shooting contained his DNA. Prosecutors believe Robinson used the towel to conceal his rifle while on campus.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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