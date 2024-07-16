Watch: New Visualization Shows How Close Trump Was to Losing His Life During Assassination Attempt
An animated computer simulation making the rounds on social media illustrates just how close former President Donald Trump came to losing his life during Saturday’s assassination attempt.
One of those who shared the simulation was Collin Rugg, a popular influencer on the social media platform X.
“NEW: New visualization shows just how close Donald Trump was from losing his life during the Pennsylvania rally,” Rugg wrote in Tuesday post.
“Trump says he turned his head at the last moment to look at the illegal immigration statistics that were on the big screen. ‘That chart that I was going over saved my life,’ Trump reportedly said to former White House doctor Ronny Jackson. ‘The border patrol saved my life.’
“‘If I hadn’t pointed at that chart and turned my head to look at it, that bullet would have hit me right in the head.'”
WARNING: The following video contains images that some readers may find disturbing.
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 16, 2024
The motion graphic was attributed to pointconsciousness.com.
It employed computer-generated imaging technology to give a bird’s eye view of the bullet’s trajectory. It showed a dotted line and moving arrow to illustrate where the deadly projectile passed through Trump’s ear — and where it would have gone had Trump not abruptly shifted the position of his head.
Had it not been for that tilt to the left as he glanced to the right, the dotted line shows, the deadly trajectory would have sent the bullet through Trump’s right temple and out the back of his head.
There was some discussion in the comments to that post, debating whether Trump’s ear was hit by two bullets before he ducked as a third whizzed by. The audio that accompanied the video did indeed appear to include three distinct pops, with two dotted lines intersecting with Trump’s ear and a third passing by it as the head moved away.
Rugg said no, but others disagreed.
“You can see a second moisture pattern after he reacts,” @TerrySho commented. “You can’t seem to see it in every video though. He may have gotten lucky twice.”
Either way, many people were focused on what appeared to be a supernatural force that saved the former president.
It’s hard to comprehend just how much of a miracle it is that President Trump is alive.
Don’t tell me that God isn’t real. https://t.co/U3URBd0nnP
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 16, 2024
“It’s hard to comprehend just how much of a miracle it is that President Trump is alive,” Greg Price commented.
“Don’t tell me that God isn’t real.”
Gunther Eagleman called it “Divine intervention,” adding, “Gods hand is upon President Trump!”
