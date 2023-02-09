Watch: News Reporter Arrested While 'Doing His Job' at Governor's Press Conference

A TV broadcast reporter was arrested on Wednesday while giving a live update at an Ohio press conference concerning a Friday train fire, according to NewsNation.

Evan Lambert, a NewsNation journalist, was giving a report on Republican Governor Mike DeWine’s statements regarding an evacuation for the city of East Palestine, Ohio, when he was told to stop reporting in the middle of his live shot, NewsNation reported.

A Friday train derailment caused a massive fire and led to the evacuation of 2,000 residents due to the growing concern of toxic chemicals.

“As you can see from the videos, he was doing his job — what hundreds of journalists do without incident — reporting to the public on a matter of urgent, critical interest to our audience,” said Mike Viqueria, NewsNation’s Washington bureau chief.

Lambert was taken down to the ground, handcuffed, and brought to the Columbiana County Jail after authorities tried to physically remove him from the gymnasium, according to NewsNation. He was later released from jail late Wednesday.

Hey @GovMikeDeWine why did sheriff’s deputies arrest @NewsNation reporter @EvanLambertTV at today’s press conference in E. Palestine? He was simply reporting to the public on a matter of urgent and critical interest to our audience. pic.twitter.com/DYjC2BPvNp — Chicago’s Very Own Adam Hainsfurther (@Hainsfurther) February 8, 2023



DeWine later apologized for the incident and said he didn’t order the arrest, stating that journalists are allowed to report in the back of his press conferences, and said it was “wrong” that Lambert was barred from doing that.

“I’m certainly very, very sorry that that happened, I don’t know all the facts, but he or she, whoever was arrested, had every right to be reporting, and do what they do every single day,” DeWine said.

He has since been released and faces charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, according to NewsNation.

