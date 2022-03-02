Share
A Pittsburgh reporter gave an update on an elderly man who had been accused of inappropriately touching a young girl in Pittsburgh, but the graphics department made an unfortunate blunder during her story.
Watch: News Station Makes Mistake That Humiliates Biden, Anchor Panics on Live TV

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  March 2, 2022 at 1:27pm
As they say, timing is everything in life.

And the timing of a graphic artist’s blunder at WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, couldn’t possibly have been worse.

An anchor was reporting on a 71-year-old man who was “accused of inappropriately touching a twelve-year-old girl at the Walmart in West Mifflin Sunday afternoon.”

At the very moment she began speaking, a photograph of President Joe Biden appeared in the upper left portion of the screen.

Given Biden’s history of inappropriate touching, this in and of itself, was amusing.

What makes the moment priceless, however, is the photograph which shows the expression of horror on her co-anchor’s face when he realized what had just happened.

Do you think the photo of Biden was shown accidentally?

I have to wonder if Biden’s photograph was added by mistake or by a graphic artist with a sense of humor.

Biden, after all, has long been known for this behavior.

Shortly after he launched his presidential campaign in the spring of 2019, the issue of his creepy behavior, his inappropriate touching and his “hair sniffing” was raised.

His campaign addressed these concerns with a brief video, which was more an explanation than an apology.

Biden characterized these incidents as “gestures of support and encouragement” and told voters he would be “more mindful and respectful of people’s personal space” in the future.

For a period of time afterward, he did appear to refrain from this objectionable behavior.

But last summer, Biden’s unwanted touching began again. He doesn’t seem to be able to help himself at times. It appears to happen by default.

For example, during a bill signing ceremony in August, he summoned a little girl to him. He is seen in the clip below caressing her and whispering in her ear. The girl was visibly uncomfortable.

At another bill signing in November, after speaking with and touching a young male child, Biden said, “Meet me after this, I can show you around the White House.”

He was roundly criticized for his behavior around a 4-year-old girl last summer in the video below.

At any rate, the timing of the Biden photo and the anchor’s report on the man accused of inappropriate touching was perfect.

Elizabeth Stauffer
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Conversation