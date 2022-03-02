As they say, timing is everything in life.

And the timing of a graphic artist’s blunder at WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, couldn’t possibly have been worse.

An anchor was reporting on a 71-year-old man who was “accused of inappropriately touching a twelve-year-old girl at the Walmart in West Mifflin Sunday afternoon.”

At the very moment she began speaking, a photograph of President Joe Biden appeared in the upper left portion of the screen.

Given Biden’s history of inappropriate touching, this in and of itself, was amusing.

Sometimes the timing is just perfect. pic.twitter.com/5zcBPPjqLY — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 1, 2022

What makes the moment priceless, however, is the photograph which shows the expression of horror on her co-anchor’s face when he realized what had just happened.

I have to wonder if Biden’s photograph was added by mistake or by a graphic artist with a sense of humor.

Biden, after all, has long been known for this behavior.

Shortly after he launched his presidential campaign in the spring of 2019, the issue of his creepy behavior, his inappropriate touching and his “hair sniffing” was raised.

His campaign addressed these concerns with a brief video, which was more an explanation than an apology.

Biden characterized these incidents as “gestures of support and encouragement” and told voters he would be “more mindful and respectful of people’s personal space” in the future.

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

For a period of time afterward, he did appear to refrain from this objectionable behavior.

But last summer, Biden’s unwanted touching began again. He doesn’t seem to be able to help himself at times. It appears to happen by default.

For example, during a bill signing ceremony in August, he summoned a little girl to him. He is seen in the clip below caressing her and whispering in her ear. The girl was visibly uncomfortable.

Biden invites the children of officers who defended the Capitol on Jan 6 to help him sign the bill honoring them with Congressional Gold Medals

pic.twitter.com/8fYGEsXLXk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 5, 2021

At another bill signing in November, after speaking with and touching a young male child, Biden said, “Meet me after this, I can show you around the White House.”

Biden chatting with a child during bill signing

“Meet me after this, I can show you around the White House.” pic.twitter.com/ZjDOacyI9H — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 18, 2021

He was roundly criticized for his behavior around a 4-year-old girl last summer in the video below.

Joe Biden asks a 4-year-old child “How old are you? 12? 14?” pic.twitter.com/NclFagvaf5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 7, 2021

At any rate, the timing of the Biden photo and the anchor’s report on the man accused of inappropriate touching was perfect.

