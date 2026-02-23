Watch: Newsom Accidentally Drops Racist Bomb - Look on the Atlanta Mayor's Face Is Priceless Before He Remembered He Has to Be Nice

I didn’t know that any 2028 Democratic presidential contender was trying to add “Bidenesque” to their list of qualities, particularly when that individual just happens to be emulating his worst qualities.

But, in that vein, I’m wondering if we’re going to find out that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is a plagiarist with a penchant for lying and flubbing debates due to advanced senescence, thanks to the fact that the 2028 frontrunner has now basically committed a lower-key version of what I consider to be Biden’s trademark gaffe: accidental racial insensitivity.

This variety of gaffe reared its ugly head as far back as 2006, during the early portion of his abortive 2008 campaign (“You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent — I’m not joking,” he said; a campaign spokeswoman later clarified, effectively, that he was joking), but reached its apogee during 2020 when he infamously told “The Breakfast Club” that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Somewhere in between, though, this 2019 clip — which I thought would be campaign-ending for Biden, but turned out to only be a minor speed-bump on his way to being the last electable candidate standing — best encapsulated his attitude toward minorities:

Four years ago Joe Biden famously said that: ‘Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids’ pic.twitter.com/TLmJNWo8kn — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) August 9, 2023

There you have it, in a single sentence: “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” Biden would go on to try and dig himself out of this whole, but the basic thought was there: There were poor kids, and then there were black kids. No joke. My word as a Biden. Where’s Jackie? Huh?

Now there’s Gov. Newsom. We have no concerns that Newsom is senile. He does seem to be stupid, although he’s blamed that recently on dyslexia. He’s even pretended to be offended when people call him “illiterate,” although he doesn’t seem to have bothered to learn to deploy the grift appropriately before trotting it out:

simply amazing. Newsom conflates being called “historically illiterate” with being called “illiterate” and then suggests the latter is a slur. pic.twitter.com/loocNTcpmn — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 17, 2026

Anyhow, Newsom is on a book tour now for a tome he probably hasn’t read, much less written. (Sorry in advance for the “slur,” guv.) On Sunday, he was in Atlanta.

Now, the mayor of Atlanta is black. A large percentage of Atlanta’s voters are black. Newsom is a mayo-white rich kid from the Bay Area struggling to to invent what’s been dubbed a “poorigin story” — a story to explain how he was really underprivileged, just like black voters.

His previous efforts, which included a dubious tale about “hustlin'” with “mac and cheese” during his bouts with childhood fatherlessness, were met with derision. But everyone deserves a seventh chance, and in this way, Newsom proved himself presidential on Sunday.

That president, alas, was President Biden, because he trotted out a new version of the 2019 Iowa gaffe: My SAT score was super-low, so I’m just like y’all, you feel me?







“I’m just trying to impress upon you, I’m like you,” Newsom said. “I’m no better than you. You know, I’m a 960 SAT guy. And you know, I’m not trying to offend anyone, you know, trying to act all there if you got 940, but literally a 960 SAT guy.

It gets better: “You’ve never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech,” he continued. “Maybe the wrong business to be in. Uh, you know, my dyslexia — I haven’t overcome dyslexia. I’m living with it.”

Meanwhile, you see Mayor Andre Dickens trying desperately to laugh his way through this, I’m sure the same way that many black leaders also felt with Biden. See? Presidential.

I understand that Newsom’s 960 SAT talk was initially an attempt to make him seem relatable back when he was just a rich kid running for higher office, but that seems to have backfired.

So now the new story is that he has dyslexia, and how dare you criticize him for being dumb? Also, he’s dumb, so he’s just like you. “You all” know what I mean when I say “you,” you dig? Nudge nudge.

Gov. Newsom to a black crowd in GA: “I am like you. I’m a 960 SAT guy. I can’t read.” pic.twitter.com/4Gk0WKbIYz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2026

First, it’s worth noting that the presidency doesn’t care whether you have a learning disability. Russia will not care if you can’t read intelligence reports on Ukraine because of an impediment.

Kim Jong Un will not put his hand on your back and promise to dismantle his nuclear arsenal to avoid you bursting into tears because you can’t sift through the CIA dossier on it.

Before we even go into the racial optics of this, let’s please note that the same way blind people can’t pilot 777s, we similarly don’t put people who strut about telling us how they haven’t really overcome dyslexic illiteracy but are instead “living with it” in the Oval Office.

Trump gets dragged for challenging Democrats to an IQ test, but this guy gets a pass for effectively saying “I can’t read, but that’s not my fault?” Do better.

But second, the optics must be talked about. I know the “poor kids” gaffe is about a hundred-thousand Biden gaffes ago — and he’s the gift that keeps on giving, even after he was forced out of the 2024 race — but it still sprang to many people’s minds after the Newsom gaffe:

BREAKING – Gavin Newsom tells a crowd of Black Americans, “I’m like you. I’m a 960 SAT guy. I can’t read.” Just as bad as Biden’s “Poor kids are just as bright as white kids,” and Hochul’s “Black children don’t know what a computer is.”pic.twitter.com/GTwsI9pmU0 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 23, 2026

Gavin Newsom to black voters: “I am like you. I’m a 960 SAT guy. I can’t read.” This is like when Joe Biden said, “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” His 2028 campaign is already COOKED.pic.twitter.com/iqFmNLFoxA — George (@BehizyTweets) February 23, 2026

And when people weren’t focused on that particular gaffe, the reaction was not a positive one:

His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read. This means my first read on him was correct. He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved. Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that… https://t.co/llo1k7F7wB — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 23, 2026

Biden: “If you don’t vote for me, THEN YOU AIN’T BLACK.” Gavin Newsom: “I can’t read, I’m basically Black!” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Why do y’all STILL vote for Democrats? Serious question. https://t.co/DXbANnXdfr — Chávez (Apostate Radio) (@NinoChavezX) February 23, 2026

So that went well.

And watch how this gets spun. Remember, in the first few weeks of the 2020 primaries — when it became clear someone might beat Biden and plausibly challenge Donald Trump — the media loved to make hay while the sun shined for more progressive candidates.

Suddenly, when it started getting too progressive, like the kind of candidate who Trump would beat 10 times out of 10 (cough cough Bernie Sanders cough) they rallied behind racist Uncle Joe and wallpapered over this until the moment had passed.

Mark my words: If it comes down to Newsom and a field of pliable, media-friendly Democrats, this’ll be a big deal for a few weeks in 2028. If the Democrat suddenly becomes too unelectable (hi, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez!), it’ll all be forgotten.

He’ll be the comeback kid with a 960 SAT. And don’t you dare call him illiterate or stupid. What, you’re racist against all the poor black people who’re just like, um, Gavin Newsom?

