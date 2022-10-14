Parler Share
Watch: NFL Head Coach Smacks Down Reporter's Race-Based Question with 5 Words

 By Richard Moorhead  October 13, 2022 at 6:01pm
This coach refused to play the race card.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles pushed back against a question framed around race in a Thursday news conference.

Bowles was asked about facing Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Sunday. Tomlin and Bowles are both black.

A reporter asked Bowles about his relationship with Tomlin, describing Bowles and Tomlin as “two of the few black coaches” in the league.

“I have a very good relationship with Tomlin. We don’t look at… what color we are when we coach against each other. We just know each other.”

“I have a lot of very good white friends who coach in this league as well, and I don’t think it’s a big deal, as far as us coaching against each other. It’s normal.”

Bowles’ response evidently wasn’t clear enough, as another member of the media continued to push the race angle in a follow-up question.

Did he give the right answer?

“But you also understand that representation matters,” the off-screen reporter claimed, using Bowles and Tomlin as examples of black head coaches.

“Well, when you say they see ‘you guys’ and look like them and grow up like them, [it] means that we’re oddballs to begin with,” Bowles responded.

“I think the minute you guys stop making a big deal about it everybody else will, as well.”

Bowles’ answer didn’t exactly line up with the progressive tendency to view everything through the lens of race and ethnicity.

Fans pointed to Bowles’ answer as a masterclass in treating others as individuals, regardless of their racial identity.

Sports commentator Clay Travis speculated that Bowles would find himself a target of woke ideologues for the answer.

Bowles’ Bucs are slated to face Tomlin’s Steelers on Sunday.

Conversation