Watch: NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor Joins Trump on Stage, Announces He's Left the Democratic Party for Trump

NFL legend Lawrence Taylor stumped for former President Donald Trump at a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday, saying he dumped the Democratic Party because of Trump.

“I just wanted to say, I grew up a Democrat. And I’ve always been a Democrat — until I met this man right here,” Taylor said of the former president as the crowd erupted into cheers.

The former New York Giants great, widely regarded as the best outside linebacker of all time, said his entire family is also done with Democrats.

“I’ll tell you what: He will not have to worry about nobody in my family ever vote for a Democrat again, OK?” Taylor said.

The two-time Super Bowl champ was joined on stage by fellow former Giants star O.J. Anderson, a Super Bowl MVP who also supports Trump.

President Trump invites football greats Lawrence Taylor and Ottis Anderson onstage in Wildwood, NJ pic.twitter.com/Z4ihpRBH5B — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) May 11, 2024

It’s ironic that two prominent black Americans are such enthusiastic Trump supporters, given the liberal media’s endless smears attacking the presumptive Republican presidential nominee as a “racist.”

It’s also a scathing rebuke of President Joe Biden’s tone-deaf assertion to a black radio host in 2020 that “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote for Biden.

Which president had done more for the black community? Donald Trump Joe Biden

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Donald Trump: 100% (1072 Votes) Joe Biden: 0% (4 Votes)

Trump electrified the audience at the rally, which drew an outsized crowd in the deep-blue state of New Jersey.

Between 80,000 and 100,000 people attended the beachfront gathering, Wildwood spokeswoman Lisa Fagan told The Associated Press.

At the event, the former president ripped Biden’s failed presidency, which has been marred by daily border invasions and crippling inflation.

“Instead of a Biden tax hike, I’ll give you a Trump middle-class, upper-class, lower-class, business-class big tax cut,” Trump said, according to WPVI-TV in Philadephia.

“You’re going to have the biggest tax cut,” he said.

Trump senior advisor Dan Scavino posted the entire rally on the social media platform X.

ICYMI—THE FULL TRUMP RALLY IN WILDWOOD, NJ… pic.twitter.com/Lj1Vn7VVCA — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) May 12, 2024

Attendees expressed anxiety about the runaway inflation and Biden’s border disaster.

“It’s worse all the way around,” rallygoer Nick Carangi told WPVI.

“Underneath Trump, we were able to take vacations, start a business,” Carangi said. “I was just an average, go-to-work-everyday person, and it’s been hard since Biden’s been in.”

Sue Vessette told the outlet the illegal immigration crisis that has metastasized under the president is her biggest worry.

“We don’t know who’s being let in our country now,” she said. “We don’t know if these people are terrorists. We don’t know.”

If you want to know how we can reverse course, ask Lawrence Taylor.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.