Watch: NFL Players Accidentally Prove Bad Bunny Is a Horrible Choice for Super Bowl Halftime Show

If you pay any attention to cultural discourse, you’ve no doubt heard the hullabaloo about the halftime show for Super Bowl LX.

The NFL has tapped Latin music superstar Bad Bunny to headline the halftime show for its biggest game of the year.

That decision, in turn, caused a ruckus among both supporters and critics of this decision, with breathless debate over whether Bad Bunny was a good choice.

Supporters argue that the musician’s global popularity made him the perfect choice for Super Bowl LX, while critics decreed Bad Bunny’s loud political leanings (such as being anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement) as being unfit for an American halftime show.

Again, you’ve almost assuredly heard this argument unfold in various forums.

But, interestingly enough, one thing NFL players themselves haven’t heard? Bad Bunny’s music.

In a viral post from independent sports reporter Cayden Kubler, the intrepid investigator spoke to a number of NFL players at the league’s various Super Bowl media events, and asked them a rather simple question: “What’s your favorite Bad Bunny song?”

The response was rather underwhelming, to say the least:

It wasn’t until the very end of the clip that a single NFL player could even name a single Bad Bunny song — and it happened to be one of the artist’s most popular songs.

That … is not the best look for the NFL or Bad Bunny supporters.

These NFL players are generally going to be in their 20’s or 30’s. They should be well-versed in the biggest cultural trends in entertainment. And that should be doubly true for trends in music, given that you can’t see an NFL player warming up before games without his headphones on.

And it’s not just Kubler. Sports Illustrated also attempted a similar video and got remarkably similar results.

It almost certainly doesn’t help matters that Bad Bunny sings nearly exclusively in Spanish.

But even if Bad Bunny sang his songs in English, the critics who claim that he’s a little too political for an NFL that has dealt with plenty of political fallout before very much have a point.

From loudly joining anti-ICE sentiments at the Grammy Awards to pushing leftism to even publicly refusing to stand for America, Bad Bunny has made no qualms about where he stands on the ideological spectrum.

And it’s clear that, based on where he stands, he doesn’t have much love — if any — for about half of America.

Will this matter for Super Bowl LX, an event that will likely be the most-viewed television event of the year? If we’re being honest, given how much of a national event the Super Bowl has become, probably not.

But the NFL would do well to use its cousin, the NBA, as a cautionary tale. During the Covid-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the George Floyd death, the basketball league became overtly conscious of social justice initiatives.

And the league really hasn’t recovered in terms of overall popularity since.

(Yes, there’s obviously much more that factors into the NBA’s decline than what they did five years ago, but it’s undeniably a factor.)

The NFL has barely recovered from its own brush with divisive politics — when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling for the national anthem in 2016 — and must surely be aware of what this Bad Bunny performance could lead to.

That all being said, whatever ends up happening with Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, one thing is clear: NFL players probably won’t be singing along.

