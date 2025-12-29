Watch: NHL Crowd Erupts in Chants of 'USA' After 104-Year-Old WWII Vet's Epic Anthem Performance

At 104 years old, most Americans are far removed from the public eye.

But for one World War II veteran and New York Islanders fan, age was nothing but a number as he stepped onto center ice with a soprano saxophone in hand and brought an NHL arena to its feet on Saturday.

Instead of singing the national anthem, Dominick Critelli played it — just as he once did overseas during the war, according to cable channel News 12 Long Island — turning a familiar pregame ritual into a deeply personal act of remembrance.

The response was immediate and overwhelming at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, with fans erupting into sustained patriotic applause as the final notes echoed through the building.

You can watch the incredible moment, and the swelling “USA” chants at the end, for yourself below:

104 year old World War 2 Veteran Dominick Critelli performed the National Anthem on the saxophone at tonight’s game! pic.twitter.com/m0v0WT6L2Y — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2025

Afterward, the veteran explained the moment was not about him, but about the men he served alongside, saying the performance was dedicated to his fallen buddies who never made it home.

“That’s why I go to these places, I want to do it, I want to represent them, to do something for them. That’s all I can do for them,” Critelli told the news station.

Critelli added that he’s been playing music for over 90 years now — but that’s hardly his claim to fame.

According to the NHL, Critelli spent 151 days in combat during World War II, enduring some of the conflict’s most dangerous moments.

He survived the Battle of the Bulge and flew missions behind enemy lines, delivering critical supplies to isolated American troops cut off from support.

For that service, he earned the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars, along with the American Theater Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal.

According to the New York Post, Critelli was born in Italy, giving him an especially unique perspective of some of the horrors of WWII.

“I love this country,” he told the New York Post.

Critelli added: “If I hadn’t come home to this country, I’d be stuck with Mussolini.”

Critelli now resides in Floral Park.

The emotional rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” appeared to have also inspired Critelli’s Islanders, who beat their cross-state rivals, the New York Rangers, 2-0 in Saturday’s tilt.

