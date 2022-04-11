Share
News
Video taken in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, shows citizens of the city opening their windows to scream after enduring another week of total COVID-19 lockdowns.
Video taken in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, shows citizens of the city opening their windows to scream after enduring another week of total COVID-19 lockdowns. (@patrickmadrid / Twitter screen shot)

Watch: Nights in Shanghai Are Filled with the Blood-Curdling Screams of Captive Chinese Citizens

 By Michael Austin  April 11, 2022 at 12:11pm
As China experiences its worst COVID outbreak since the pandemic’s onset, Shanghai citizens are spending their nights screaming out their windows.

Those screams are not related to the virus itself, mind you. Rather, they are in response to the incredibly harsh lockdown measures currently being enforced by the Chinese Communist Party.

Under these measures, Chinese citizens have been indefinitely confined to their homes. Residents are not even allowed to leave to buy groceries. According to reports, because of this, some Shanghai citizens are running out of food.

In a recently surfaced viral video, numerous Shanghai citizens can be heard screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown. The video has been authenticated by author and radio host Patrick Madrid. Madrid posted the clip to his Twitter account on Friday.

Madrid claims the video was taken by “the father of a close friend.”

According to this “friend,” the commentary of the man speaking in the video can be translated as the following:

Is the Chinese government oppressing its citizens?

“It’s Shanghai, everyone is screaming, started with a couple now everyone is screaming, after a week of lockdown, something is going to happen, no one knows when this is going to end.”

On Saturday, epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding also authenticated the footage and translated the narrator’s words, which, according to Feigl-Ding, were spoken in “Shanghainese dialect.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Feigl-Ding’s sources tell him scenes such as this have become “commonplace” under CCP lockdowns.

In addition to screaming, some Shanghai residents have been opening their windows to sing in protest.

Another recently surfaced video from Shanghai shows that the CCP is doing what it can to curb this dissent.

The video shows a government-operated drone warning citizens to refrain from singing and to comply with COVID rules.

“Residents of Jiuting. During the pandemic, we request that you strictly abide by COVID-19 restrictions and related guidelines. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing. This increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” the drone said, according to Insider.

