Watch: Nights in Shanghai Are Filled with the Blood-Curdling Screams of Captive Chinese Citizens

As China experiences its worst COVID outbreak since the pandemic’s onset, Shanghai citizens are spending their nights screaming out their windows.

Those screams are not related to the virus itself, mind you. Rather, they are in response to the incredibly harsh lockdown measures currently being enforced by the Chinese Communist Party.

Under these measures, Chinese citizens have been indefinitely confined to their homes. Residents are not even allowed to leave to buy groceries. According to reports, because of this, some Shanghai citizens are running out of food.

In a recently surfaced viral video, numerous Shanghai citizens can be heard screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown. The video has been authenticated by author and radio host Patrick Madrid. Madrid posted the clip to his Twitter account on Friday.

The translation she gave me: “It’s Shanghai, everyone is screaming, started with a couple now everyone is screaming, after a week of lockdown, something is going to happen, no one knows when this is going to end.” He says they can’t even step outside their apartments. — Patrick Madrid ✌🏼 (@patrickmadrid) April 9, 2022

Madrid claims the video was taken by “the father of a close friend.”

According to this “friend,” the commentary of the man speaking in the video can be translated as the following:

“It’s Shanghai, everyone is screaming, started with a couple now everyone is screaming, after a week of lockdown, something is going to happen, no one knows when this is going to end.”

On Saturday, epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding also authenticated the footage and translated the narrator’s words, which, according to Feigl-Ding, were spoken in “Shanghainese dialect.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

2) “yao ming le” & “yao si” — both expressions meaning “life and death” but they also more literally means “asking for death”. Narrator eventually implies shit is gonna hit the fan soon if this continues. — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

4) China honestly might be hitting a breaking point with #Ba2. Either it keeps going with tragedies growing or it changes direction. See🧵 below. Hunger is growing fast. https://t.co/1F8iN65Zg3 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

Feigl-Ding’s sources tell him scenes such as this have become “commonplace” under CCP lockdowns.

In addition to screaming, some Shanghai residents have been opening their windows to sing in protest.

Another recently surfaced video from Shanghai shows that the CCP is doing what it can to curb this dissent.

The video shows a government-operated drone warning citizens to refrain from singing and to comply with COVID rules.

7) Of course, Chinese govt doesn’t condone balcony singing or & protesting. And of course, a govt drone appears: “Please comply with COVID rules. **Control your soul’s desire for freedom**. Do not open window to sing.” ➡️yes the drone actually said that.pic.twitter.com/LSGOY9vQbz — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

“Residents of Jiuting. During the pandemic, we request that you strictly abide by COVID-19 restrictions and related guidelines. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing. This increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” the drone said, according to Insider.

