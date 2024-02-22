Watching Nikki Haley desperately try to salvage her presidential campaign in the face of its inevitable demise is becoming painful to watch.

And her determination to comment on her political opponents whenever possible certainly is not helping.

Especially when, as seen in a recent interview on Fox News, she’s beginning to parrot left-wing anti-Trump talking points to boost her campaign.

Unfortunately for Haley, as seen in a clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) by MAGA War Room, not all interviewers are going to let those comments fly.

When speaking with Fox News host Harris Faulkner, Haley reiterates her stance on giving Ukraine U.S. aid, and tries to blast Trump for his purported failures in dealing with Russia, when Faulkner interjects calmly but firmly.

Harris Faulkner shuts down Nikki Haley after she lies about President Trump. 👀 “Ambassador… this president didn’t have an invasion by Putin on his watch–the only one in recent presidents.” pic.twitter.com/zIogWi88lu — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) February 22, 2024

Faulkner tells Haley “Ambassador, I understand that you take it that way, and that that’s what you heard, and we’ll have to see how all of this plays out. This president [meaning, Trump] didn’t have an invasion by Putin on his watch, the only one in recent presidents. So, there is that to be said about him.”

Ouch.

Haley did not stand a chance.

Regardless of who you support in the 2024 election, Haley repeating this ridiculous claim that originated with the left-wing media is nothing short of embarrassing.

If Haley is going to spread the lie that Trump is a big fan of Putin and supports the Russian dictator’s current reign of terror, she deserved getting fact-checked to her face on national television.

Most of the commenters seemed to agree, with one user commenting “Nikki is a democrat,” with another noting “When she has to listen when she’s called out, she doesn’t handle it well. She turned around and lied again, said Trump wants to cut SSI benefits.”

Nikki is a democrat. — VinMan (@Vinny19933) February 22, 2024

When she has to listen when she’s called out, she doesn’t handle it well. She turned around and lied again, said Trump wants to cut SSI benefits. — usa (@usa64073028074) February 22, 2024

Trump as Putin’s number one fan is a lie that’s been making the rounds on establishment media and left-wing internet spaces since before Trump even got elected, with the “Russia-collusion” hoax.

It’s absurd, especially considering Trump’s track record with Russia, which Faulkner so eloquently summarized.

How is it Trump’s fault that Biden was so unthreatening to Russia that they decided to launch a full-scale war against Ukraine?

If Haley wants to sway voters to her side by critiquing Trump’s foreign policy as president, then by all means, she’s free to do so.

But she should at least base her criticisms on facts, and not lies spread by the left-wing media.

That only exacerbates a problem Haley has had for most of her campaign, but especially since it started floundering so badly over the past few months.

Specifically, the accusations she’s actually far more left-wing than conservative, an impression only reinforced by blunders such as appearing in a skit on Saturday Night Live mocking Trump, and the Republican representative from Kentucky blasting her as a “brunette Liz Cheney.”

Never mind other blunders such as the nonsense answer she gave about the causes of the Civil War at a campaign stop, or her sharing obviously fake messages from nonexistent supporters on X.

If Haley truly wants to win the Republican nomination, she should at least get her facts straight before blasting her primary opponent’s foreign policy.

It might be too late for her to quit while she’s ahead, but maybe at this point she should quit before she gets any further behind than she already is.

