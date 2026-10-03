“[T]hose [wives] from whom you fear arrogance, advise them; forsake them in bed; and strike them.”

That’s what Islam teaches. That’s what it has always taught. And that’s what it still teaches today.

A video uncovered by the Daily Mail revealed a Muslim teacher encouraging wife-beating and the execution of homosexuals.

A mosque in London with charitable status is facing an investigation after it published sermons encouraging husbands to strike their wives and condoning the execution of gay people. Videos published on the Hackney Islamic Community Centre’s YouTube channel describe gay sex as… pic.twitter.com/RDnssywcRC — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 30, 2026

This preacher, Yasin Munye, is one among several elders who work at the Hackney Islamic Community Centre — a mosque in London, England.

You read that right: England. Not Saudi Arabia. Not Afghanistan. England.

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Still further, the mosque received charitable status this April. Not only does this organization promote abusing women and murdering homosexuals, it receives tax exemptions from the British government. The British people are essentially subsidizing domestic abuse with their taxpayer money.

A key point from Munye’s message to reference is his use of the word “lightly.”

“And discipline them physically as well,” he said, “by lightly hitting them to show who is in charge.”

In modern translations of the Quran, the word “lightly” is bracketed, informing the reader that this was not in the original text.

Wife-beating aside, Munye spent a significant amount of time talking about “the people of Lot” — homosexuals. “They are killed in the Sharia,” he said. “Scholars, they differ on how the execution occurs. Some of them say he is executed through the sword, like every other normal execution.”

“Others say that they are thrown off of a tall building and rocks are thrown after that on top of them.”

Those final lines now survive only in print, as the Hackney Islamic Community Centre has removed its online videos — likely due to the National Secular Society’s report to the Charity Commission. The mosque’s YouTube channel is similarly nowhere to be found.

That said, we don’t need Munye’s ideas written down. They’re already in the Quran.

“The Prophet said: If you find anyone doing as Lot’s people did, kill the one who does it, and the one to whom it is done” (Sunan Abi Dawud 4462).

Please, don’t get the wrong idea: Christians do horrific things, because Christians are also sinners in need of God’s mercy.

The difference is that our highest example, Jesus, treats broken women with dignity (Mark 5:25–34), forgives sinners (John 8:1–11), cares for children (Matthew 19:14), and commands us to do the same.

Trouble only arises when the Christian ignores the teachings of his Savior.

A bad Christian strays from the cross to commit violence. A true Muslim needs only to follow the path already marked before him.

One last point: to the surprise of absolutely no one, Macklemore, his fans, and other LGBT activists have not come out against this mosque.

The “Queers for Palestine” movement continues to overlook the deep ideological contradictions between modern progressive values and fundamentalist Islamic doctrine.

It is a rare form of political devotion where political ideology completely suppresses survival instinct, which is usually one of the most fundamental human drives.

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