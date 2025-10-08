Share
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, right, stands on the roof of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday. (Ethan Swope / AP)

Watch: Noem Is Forcing Portland Mayor's Hand on Antifa, Promises 4x More Feds if He Won't Do His Job

 By Samuel Short  October 8, 2025 at 7:55am
As Portland, Oregon — and other blue cities for that matter — continue to be safe havens for crime, the Trump administration promises a fourfold response.

On Tuesday, the Rapid Response 47 account on social media platform X posted footage of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaking to Fox News’ Jesse Watters about her meeting with the mayor of Portland, which unfortunately was not helpful to her work.

“I’m so extremely disappointed. He’s continuing to play politics,” Noem said.

“What I told him is that if he did not follow through on some of these security measures for our officers, we were going to cover him up with more federal resources and that we were going to send four times the amount of federal officers here, so that the people of Portland could have some safety.”

If any sensible people are left in Portland, how would they not be thankful for Noem and President Donald Trump trying to restore order here?

The city has practically been the antifa headquarters since the president’s first term.

Viral footage dating back to that time showed violence and rioting in the streets while regular people were stopped in their cars, harassed, and assaulted by these thugs.

Should Trump order more federal officers into Portland to restore peace, law, and order?

The broader issue now is that Democrats cannot get control of their cities.

Whether it be Chicago, Memphis, or Portland, pro-crime policies are senseless and show how far the Democratic Party has devolved.

Even left-wing CNN had to admit Trump’s crackdown in Washington, D.C., produced a “moderate” crime drop.

Contrast Noem with former secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Under former President Joe Biden, the secretary practically rolled out the red carpet for illegal aliens.

He would never find himself quarreling with fellow Democrats in an effort to restore law and order, because he did not care about either.

Democrats’ Trump Derangement Syndrome runs so deep that they are willing to be pro-crime if it means opposing the president. They cannot fathom finding a terminal value — law and order in this instance — in order to find agreement with Trump.

That would be the ultimate sin against their party’s dogma.

Yet, some bipartisanship would actually breathe life into this party. If they plan on surviving and building anew for any upcoming elections, they need to admit where Trump is correct while subsequently establishing some nuance in where their disapproval lies.

Right now, they look like a bunch of incompetent children fighting with a parent who knows better.

Conversation