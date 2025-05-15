Watch: Noem Gets Under Skin of Testy Democratic Rep. with 'Maryland Man' Response

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem crossed verbal swords with a Democratic congressman on Wednesday as he tried to force her hand regarding the illegal immigrant his party insists on referring to as the “Maryland man” who was “mistakenly deported.”

During a House Homeland Security Committee meeting, Rep. Dan Goldman of New York questioned Noem about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man whom authorities in President Donald Trump’s administration have portrayed as a “violent thug” and gang member.

Democrats have rallied around Abrego Garcia’s cause, proclaiming that he was denied due process, even though Attorney General Pam Bondi said two court proceedings — an immigration court and an appellate court — ruled that he was a member of MS-13 and was illegally in the U.S.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Goldman pressed Noem for details on what is being done to bring Abrego Garcia back to the U.S.

“What steps have you taken to return Mr. Abrego Garcia, to allow him to get due process?” Goldman asked in a loud voice.

“Abrego Garcia is in his home country,” Noem responded.

“What steps have you taken?” Goldman repeated, talking over the rest of Noem’s response.

“Your continued advocacy for him…” Noem began, but Goldman again interrupted.

“I’m not advocating for him!” Goldman snapped. “I’m advocating for a court order, Madam Secretary.”

Do you think Noem has been doing a good job so far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (124 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Goldman was referring to a U.S. district judge’s order directing the Trump administration to “facilitate and effectuate the return” of Abrego Garica to the U.S.

However, a later Supreme Court ruling indicated the lower court judge may have exceeded her authority in making that order.

“The court order says that you must take steps to follow the court order,” Goldman said, again talking over Noem. “You are here under oath. What steps have you taken to return Mr. Abrego Garcia, pursuant to this court order?”

“It’s gotta be extremely discouraging to be one of your constituents,” she told Goldman. “To see you fight for a terrorist like this, and not fight for them, is extremely alarming to me.”

“I’m fighting for due process!” Goldman retorted.

“It’s got to be extremely discouraging to be one of your constituents—to see you fight for a terrorist like this.”@Sec_Noem drags a Democratic congressman for continuing to push his party’s narrative on ‘due process’ for Abrego Garcia. pic.twitter.com/V7qqhPOG0h — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2025

Goldman put a “rush transcript” of the encounter on his website, titling it, “Must Watch: Rep Dan Goldman Grills Secretary Kristi Noem Over Violation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Due Process Rights.” The transcript quoted him at length, but appeared to leave out or skip over some of Noem’s remarks.

However, not everybody who saw the exchange felt that Goldman scored a victory in the encounter.

HOLY CRAP! Kristi Noem just torched Dan Goldman! “It’s gotta be extremely discouraging to be one of your constituents.” “To see you fight for a terr*rist like this and not fight for them is extremely alarming to me.” pic.twitter.com/ugM6wmDQLM — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 14, 2025

“HOLY CRAP! Kristi Noem just torched Dan Goldman!” wrote political commentator David J. Freeman, who posts as “Gunther Eagleman” on social media platform X with 1.4 million followers.

Another heavily followed X account, MAGA Voice, with 1.1 million followers, concluded that Noem scored the winning point, remarking, “DHS Kristi Noem just ENDED Rep Dan Goldman’s career right to his face.”

BREAKING 🚨 DHS Kristi Noem just ENDED Rep Dan Goldman’s career right to his face. “It’s gotta be extremely discouraging to be your constituents” “To see you fight for a terr*rist like this and not for them is extremely alarming to me” ABSOLUTE MIC DROP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mrv4SBpVxV — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 14, 2025

Goldman is an heir to the Levi Strauss & Co. fortune and happens to be one of the wealthiest members of Congress.

His official congressional website boasts that he “is an attorney who, before running for office, served as lead counsel in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.