Watch: Normally Clean Cut Scott Jennings Calls Out 'Complete Piece of ****' Tim Walz on Live TV

Conservative strategist Scott Jennings torched Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for gleefully wishing President Donald Trump was dead.

During a panel discussion Tuesday on CNN’s “The Arena With Kasie Hunt,” Jennings called Walz “a complete piece of s***” for hoping Trump dies soon.

At one point, a CNN panelist scolded Jennings for not asking Trump about the left-wing rumor that he was already dead.

“When [Trump] got on the phone and sounded very much alive, I thought it would sound kind of stupid, frankly, to ask a live person if they were dead,” Jennings quipped sarcastically.

“But I’ll tell you who is a complete piece of s*** — and I’m going to tell you right now,” he continued.

“Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, holding up a phone in front of a rally and saying, ‘Well, we thought we were going to wake up and find out the president had died. Someday it’ll happen. Someday it’ll happen.'”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

I used to say @Tim_Walz was the biggest buffoon in politics, but after what he just did, now I say he’s just a massive piece of s**t. Watch the video of him wishing for President Trump to die and judge for yourself. pic.twitter.com/JOHNocXJbi — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 2, 2025

Would Tim Walz stand any chance against J.D. Vance in 2028? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (2 Votes) No: 99% (201 Votes)

Jennings said it is unacceptable for any elected official to blithely wish death on the sitting president.

“I used to say [Walz] was the biggest buffoon in American politics, but it’s worse now,” the GOP strategist said.

“No political official — no elected official — should be walking around saying, ‘Why, I’m hoping we wake up one day, and the president of the United States has died,’” Jennings underscored.

Tim Walz has been under fire for days, after implying he would cheerfully welcome news of Trump’s death.

Not only was Walz’s tasteless “joke” not funny, but it was heinous and evil.

Interestingly, the 61-year-old Walz — who appears older and less healthy than Trump — looks like he’s one cheeseburger away from a fatal heart attack.

So it’s ironic for him to making a death wish about a political opponent.

Meanwhile, Trump shot down the absurd rumors about his health, noting the left’s deafening silence when Joe Biden repeatedly blundered, stumbled, and disappeared for days at a time.

.@POTUS responds to the latest delusions of the Radical Left: “Last week, I did numerous news conferences… I didn’t do any for two days and they said there must be something wrong with him. Biden wouldn’t do them for months… nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OPQd4zKnLt — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 2, 2025

“[The rumors are] sort of crazy,” the president said Tuesday.

“But last week I did numerous news conferences — all successful. They went very well, like this is going very well. And then I didn’t do any for two days, and they said, ‘There must be something wrong with him,’” he said.

“Biden wouldn’t do them for months — you wouldn’t see him — and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him. And we know he wasn’t in the greatest of shape,” Trump recalled.

Scott Jennings is right: It is unacceptable for Tim Walz to frivolously joke about the president’s death. The doddering Democrat should immediately apologize or resign in disgrace.

Walz is already a terrible governor, but his flippant death wish totally disqualifies him to hold any public office in the United States.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.