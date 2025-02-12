Watch: Normally Gruff Homan Gets Happiest Look We've Ever Seen When Asked About Rounding Up Foreign-Flag Waving Protesters

Border czar Tom Homan could not contain his glee at the idea of going after leftists who are helping illegals break our laws and remain in the country.

In a clip posted to social media platform X on Tuesday, Homan spoke to the media about ongoing mass deportations.

Homan and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem made headlines earlier in the week after claiming that a leaker from the FBI is tipping off illegals, giving them a heads up before raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

As Homan was walking away from a set of microphones, he was asked about left-wing activists currently helping illegals evade deportation and what his plans were to stop them.

Specifically, Homan was asked, “Is there any plans to go into these leftist groups like No Más Muertes and these protests across the nation where those likely illegal aliens are flying foreign flags?”

Homan stopped, managed to crack a smile and replied, “Watch and see what happens.”

Another angle of the same moment showed Homan’s expression more clearly.

The border czar is normally a no-nonsense stoic, taking his job very seriously as his agents are involved in dangerous work targeting murderers, rapists, and traffickers, but even he had to crack a smile.

Shouldn’t we all be thrilled at the idea of ejecting from our country, our culture, our body-politic those who despise us and it? Going after illegal alien protesters who want to live in our country without respecting its laws, its flag, and its values should fill any patriotic American with joy.

According to their website, No Más Muertes is a self-described, “humanitarian organization” based out of Arizona.

NBC News reported during President Donald Trump‘s first term that four members of the group were charged with misdemeanors in 2019 for helping illegal immigrants cross the border in 2017.

No Más Muertes has also been the target of Border Patrol. The Arizona Daily Star reported in August 2020, agents went into one of their camps in Arivaca, Arizona, to arrest an illegal aliens seeking medical treatment.

To clarify, No Más Muertes – in their mission of aiding illegals in crossing the border – is breaking the law.

The Department of Justice Criminal Resource Manual Subsection 1324(a)(1)(A)(i) states Alien Smuggling is an offence.

It makes it “an offense for any person who — knowing that a person is an alien, to bring to or attempts to bring to the United States in any manner whatsoever such person at a place other than a designated port of entry or place other than as designated by the Commissioner, regardless of whether such alien has received prior official authorization to come to, enter, or reside in the United States and regardless of any future official action which may be taken with respect to such alien.”

Homan did not give away too many details here, but he appeared uncharacteristically cheerful when asked about his plans.

With the law on his side, Homan should be able to take stern action.

No Más Muertes is not alone, with Democratoc officials in blue states publicly stating they will resist efforts to deport their illegals.

The border czar doesn’t seem in the least bit perturbed by any of this.

