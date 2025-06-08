One of the WNBA’s most outspoken activists is getting angry at the refs — and angrier when they have to call security on her.

DiJonai Carrington — whose Dallas Wings went on a three-game losing skid this past week with two losses to the Chicago Sky and one to the Seattle Storm between May 29 and Tuesday — hasn’t been playing well with others, especially those making the calls.

And when things didn’t go well, first she blamed the refs for being wussies and not taking her aggressiveness, then the fans — or rather, “fAnS” — for criticizing her dirty play.

Carrington was the league’s Most Improved Player in 2024 and is having a good 2025, as well; thus far, she’s scored 13.0 points per game, a pace which would be a career best if she maintains it throughout the season.

Carrington is also known for her activism, particularly online and particularly involving race. Last season, she called out Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, saying her name was being “used to justify racism, bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia & the intersectionalities of them” and that Clark needed to use her “platform” to say she was “bothered” by it. (This came after she blatantly fouled Clark, acted like nothing happened, and then got booed by the home crowd.)

In off-season play in the Unrivaled league, she also wore a shirt that said “The F*** Donald Trump Tour” after his election, according to Fox News. Charming, I know.

So, yeah, we’re dealing with a capital-A Activist here — and one whose role on the court is to play rough. We’re not exactly talking Bill Laimbeer- or Charles Oakley-level early-’90s NBA roving-linebacker-style rough, but still not exactly the kind of guard you want to mess with.

So anyway, after the Dallas Wings loss to the Chicago Sky on May 29 — one of the Wings’ five losses as of that point, against just one win — she decided to have a colloquy with one of the officials.

It was a dignified enough discussion that apparently security felt the need to intervene, and the referee decided to back away from Carrington and get behind him.

DiJonai Carrington was trying to talk to the referee, but he called security over 😆 pic.twitter.com/yg66WfdjOQ — WNBA Got Game (@wnbagotgame) May 31, 2025

Apparently, Carrington was Not Happy™ about this and implied race was involved.

“[S]ecurity… when I’m literally having a civil conversation is insane. Mind you, he called the ‘sEcUrItY’ over there… #Mircoagression,” she wrote on X.

security… when i’m literally having a civil conversation is insane . mind you , he called the “sEcUrItY” over there… #Mircoagression https://t.co/ORZednxYRA — dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ (@DijonaiVictoria) May 30, 2025

Way to spell “microaggression” wrong. As opposed to actual aggression, which she seemed to be demonstrating. (Funny how the activists always have the shortest tempers, hmm?)

However, former WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes came to her defense: “If this man was scared(of what, I don’t know) and needed security, he should NEVER be able to ref again!!! This can’t be real!!!TF,” she said.

If this man was scared(of what, I don’t know) and needed security, he should NEVER be able to ref again!!! This can’t be real!!!TF🤬 https://t.co/w9gsHr25K3 — Sheryl Swoopes (@airswoopes22) May 31, 2025

Swoopes doesn’t know what was being said or why security felt the need to get in between them, but my guess is that maybe there’s something going on here if a guy is getting behind security because a woman is having a verbal confrontation with him and we can’t hear the words. Perhaps not, but I’m just saying.

I’m also just saying that after another loss to the Sky on Saturday, Carrington was playing the Seattle Storm on Tuesday when this play happened:

Nai took the chain back. Dijonai Carrington leads the lead in flagrant foul again! Rest up Soni! https://t.co/F1Rj5pQoZk pic.twitter.com/RYFJzki5Gb — Sonia Vitamin C(itron) (@SoniaCitronGOAT) June 4, 2025

This was called a flagrant-1, not a flagrant-2, which meant she got to stay in the game — the second automatically leads to ejection. However, she needed a second to meditate, apparently, before she went back in:

DiJonai Carrington gets hit with a Flagrant 1, then meditates to keep from crashing out 🧘🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/S8qKqKQwsX pic.twitter.com/gOvWSeDQEH — zavanté (@taylenciaga) June 4, 2025

She might have needed that pause before she ranted at those “fAnS” on Wednesday:

Yall fAnS swear i’m such a dirty player. I’m SO over this narrative bc if u really know bball, u know I jus play hard asf & never give up on a play.

&yup, we challenged the last couple flagrants & got em rescinded bc I’m ALWAYS tryna make a play on the ball nun more, nun less.🩷 — dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ (@DijonaiVictoria) June 4, 2025

“Yall fAnS swear i’m such a dirty player. I’m SO over this narrative bc if u really know bball, u know I jus play hard asf & never give up on a play. & yup, we challenged the last couple flagrants & got em rescinded bc I’m ALWAYS tryna make a play on the ball nun more, nun less [heart emoji],” Carrington wrote.

If you’re “tryna make a play on the ball” and that play is a blind-side hit on Patrick Mahomes and you’re trying to get a fumble out of it, yes, that might work. This, not so much.

It’s worth noting that Carrington blasted new fans of the league during an appearance on Angel Reese’s podcast in March.

“They be real loose at the mouth,” Carrington said of WNBA fans who aren’t big on her.

“I know they think it’s trolls, but it’s not just trolls. It be people that we see in real life.”

Yeah. Like refs and opposing players, say.

