Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone sneered at a reporter who asked him how he felt after his team got eliminated in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday night.

The shocking loss occurred at Denver’s Ball Arena, where the Nuggets — the defending NBA champs — blew a 20-point second-half lead en route to a 98-90 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During his postgame news conference, Malone got visibly irritated with questions about his team’s collapse.

“What changed defensively for you guys after you went up 20 in the second half?” a reporter asked.

“Our offense,” the coach responded.

With the sounds of the Timberwolves’ locker room celebration audible in the room, the reporter followed up by asking, “Did you feel like there was anything that you guys got away from offensively in that stretch after you reached that point?”

“I’ll have to go back and watch the film,” Malone said.

“Well, how hard is it just to absorb a loss like this after going ahead by 20?” the reporter said.

“Next question, man,” the coach replied. “The season is over. That’s what’s hard. F*** being up 20. The season’s over. You don’t understand that.

“The season’s over. It’s hard. Stupid a** questions.”







The Nuggets inexplicably unraveled in the third quarter as Minnesota rallied.

Denver led 58-38 with 10:50 left in the third quarter before the Timberwolves went on a 28-9 run to cut the deficit to 1 point at the start of the fourth quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels each scored 20 points for Minnesota, which advanced to its first Western Conference finals since 2004.

On the social media platform X, some commenters sympathized with Malone, saying his annoyance at the reporter was understandable.

“I’ll never understand why reporters ask questions like that, especially after a tough loss at home,” one person wrote.

Others labeled the reporter’s question “lame” and “silly.”

It was a lame question. People got used to Bellichick being brutally honest, why not give Malone some slack? — Charlie Ledezma 🇵🇦🇺🇸🏒🥅 (@Charlie_Ledezma) May 20, 2024

It’s a silly Q. If I’m a reporter and I get one opportunity, I’m coming up with something a little more interesting or original. — Schotime Cards (@schotime9) May 20, 2024

Many commenters disagreed, however, saying the Nuggets coach was a sore loser who should know how to behave properly at a postgame conference.

It’s not the reporter’s problem if you and your team cannot maintain a 20 point lead in a game 7 on your home court. Keep your ego in the back pocket and answer the Q as a professional. How is it a silly Q — Prashanth (@YVPRASH) May 20, 2024

Guy talks all the smack when they win then acts like a classless cry baby when they lose. Smh — pharmAziz (@pharmaziz) May 20, 2024

Classy. Have a good summer, coach. — Steve Towler (@SteveTowler2112) May 20, 2024

The Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday at Target Center.

