Watch: Nurse Fired After Wishing Devastating Childbirth Injury on Karoline Leavitt Set Up GoFundMe, Now People Are Donating Tiny Amounts to Drag Her

There are certain professions where you simply don’t care about a caregiver or first responder’s politics.

Emergency heart surgery? I don’t care who the surgeon voted for. Being robbed? Send police — regardless of their political party — ASAP, please. Stuck in a burning building? Hopefully they send all the best firefighters, and not just the ones I ideologically align with.

That basic trust is supposed to be a two-way street. We citizens entrust our safety and wellbeing to these people, and in turn, we expect them to uphold the fabric of society — regardless of whether we or they are Democrats or Republicans.

Because this trust is paramount to a functioning society, when that trust is broken in a public, vile, and disgusting manner, there must be consequences.

And those consequences can hurt.

Just ask Lexie Lawler, a nurse in Florida who has learned the evergreen life lesson that playing stupid games yields stupid prizes.

According to KOMO-TV, Lawler, a labor and delivery nurse, was recently fired from her role at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital after she took to social media to make some truly deplorable remarks about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

In a video that swiftly spread across social media, Lawler recorded herself wishing unimaginable pain and harm on Leavitt, who recently revealed that she was pregnant.

KOMO reported, “In the video, Lawler says it ‘gives [her] great joy’ to wish Leavitt would suffer a fourth-degree tear during childbirth — the most severe type of obstetric tear — using explicit and profane language.”

The Mayo Clinic — there is graphic imagery at this link — describes these fourth-degree tears as such: “Fourth-degree vaginal tears are the most severe. They go through the anal sphincter and into the mucous membrane that lines the rectum.”

In other words, Lawler was publicly wishing excruciating harm and pain on Leavitt — all over perceived ideological differences.

It is obviously beyond the pale for anyone to wish such harm to a pregnant woman. But for these ill and vulgar wishes to come from a healthcare professional? It’s the epitome of evil.

Obnoxiously and unsurprisingly, Lawler is suddenly painting herself the victim in this whole ordeal, as her husband launched a GoFundMe page for the erstwhile nurse… with a peculiar spin on events.

Lawler’s husband posted, “Lexie Lawler was fired for political speech.”

“She is a liberal woman who used her personal social media — on her own time — to sharply criticize a public figure tied to a cruel, harmful administration. Her words were blunt, angry, and unapologetic. They were directed at power, not her workplace,” he added.

“That speech was lawful. The retaliation was real.”

“After right-wing backlash and online targeting, her employer chose risk management over free expression — and terminated her instead of standing up for her rights,” the campaign added.

“This is part of a familiar pattern: Outspoken women punished. Political dissent as labeled ‘unprofessional.’ Institutions caving to outrage campaigns. A chilling effect meant to keep people quiet.”

Oh, brother. Let’s break this down point-by-point, shall we?

First of all, wishing for a fourth-degree vaginal tear on a woman is not “sharply criticizing” her. Criticism — and apparently this is news for the Lawlers — is supposed to be constructive and a way for one to improve their work.

Again, what exactly is constructive about wishing a fourth-degree vaginal tear on a pregnant woman?

Second, I actually agree that Lawler’s speech was “lawful.” However, so was the hospital’s response to it. Freedom of speech does not equate to freedom from consequences.

Lastly, as far as Lawler’s husband’s final cluster of claims on the “chilling effect” of cancel culture goes, all I have to say is that it sucks when the rabbit’s got the gun, don’t it? Leftists don’t get to take a maximalist view on cancel culture, and then cry and whine about it the instant they have to deal with something similar.

Or, they can cry and whine about it. You’re just going to be hearing about it — in the comments of the GoFundMe, of all places. Seriously, people were so annoyed about this latest exhibition of victimhood theater that they were donating the minimum amount of five dollars just to leave a critical comment.

And unlike what Lawler was spewing, some of these were actually critical.

“Lexi — I’m a fellow nurse, and while your words were spoken off the clock and protected under freedom of speech, that protection simply means you cannot be arrested for them,” one donor posted. “It does not mean there are no consequences. What you said was profoundly irresponsible for a healthcare provider and deeply troubling on a human level. It crossed an ethical and moral line.”

“I’m a liberal and I was shaken to my core when I saw the post online last week,” another minimum donor posted. “It goes beyond freedom of speech. It is a foul-mouthed rant of hatred and evil beyond comprehension. It gives me and many people I know, in Lexie’s own words, ‘great joy’ to know that she will never be a nurse in FL again (or hopefully anywhere else!) and can’t risk harming anyone who doesn’t share her beliefs.”

“We all have the right to say what we want privately,” yet another minimum donor wrote. “However as a registered nurse, as my wife is, we have an obligation to ensure ALL patients feel safe and cared for. Exhibiting the type of vitriol as done by Lexie Lawler publicly creates a terror for patients who may share the political beliefs she’s expressed hatred toward. Lexie called for pain, suffering (a 4th degree tear, from ‘bow to stern’ in her own words) and permanent medical damage to a pregnant woman, who she has never met, solely because of her political leanings.”

Those commenters are tapping into something that should be obvious but clearly isn’t anymore: this isn’t about politics, it’s about basic human decency and professional responsibility. When someone entrusted with caring for vulnerable patients publicly revels in the idea of a woman suffering catastrophic childbirth injuries, it’s a flashing red warning sign for society as a whole.

Patients don’t get to screen their nurses for ideology in an emergency, which is precisely why nurses are expected to uphold a higher ethical standard. If a caregiver is willing to dehumanize someone this casually in public, it’s not unreasonable for patients to wonder how that attitude might manifest behind closed doors.

At the end of the day, this entire episode is a case study in the difference between rights and judgment. Lawler had every right to say what she said. And her employer had every right to decide that someone expressing that level of malice has no place in a profession built on trust, compassion, and care. The social contract only works if the people we rely on in our most vulnerable moments are worthy of that reliance.

Break that trust in such a grotesque, public way, and the consequences aren’t just predictable — they’re necessary.

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