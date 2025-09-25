Watch: NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Repeatedly Booed in Her Own State as Ryder Cup Event Turns Awkward

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was booed loudly at the 2025 Ryder Cup on Long Island Wednesday, according to reports and videos from the event.

The governor appeared at the opening ceremony at Bethpage State Park ahead of the U.S. matchup against Europe, The New York Post reported.

Golf fans did not hold back their feelings as Hochul walked onto the stage.

“You’re the worst!” one attendee shouted.

Talk show host Carson Daly introduced Hochul and tried to defuse the moment with a joke.

“She isn’t NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell,” Daly said, but the jeers continued.

“The most friendly people you’ll ever meet”Kathy Hochul getting a warm Long Island greeting at the Ryder Cup

🎥: @noshelby_1050 pic.twitter.com/ol945U9ChR — Long Island Wise Guy (@LIWiseGuy) September 24, 2025

🚨🚨🚨 EMBARRASSMENT ALERT 🚨🚨🚨 Fans badly and brutally booed the Worst Governor in America @kathyhochul at Bethpage, at the @rydercup. pic.twitter.com/hrNJWCTV4w — Elise War Room (@EliseWarRoom) September 24, 2025

Goodell is booed each year at the NFL draft and also sometimes while attending big games.

During her Ryder Cup appearance, Hochul attempted to redirect the crowd by asking for applause for Team USA.

The boos briefly subsided but soon returned.

As Hochul left the stage, Daly commented, “That went well.”

The displeasure with Hochul by attendees did not end when she left the stage, the Post reported.

When U.S. Ryder Cup team captain Keegan Bradley and others mentioned her name, the boos picked up again.

“Get outta here, Kathy!” another fan shouted.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican from upstate New York who is challenging the governor next fall, had fun with Hochul’s icy reception on X.

“FIRE HOCHUL. SAVE NEW YORK,” Stefanik wrote.

🚨🚨🚨 WATCH : BRUTAL BOOS for the Worst Governor in America @KathyHochul FIRE HOCHUL. SAVE NEW YORK. https://t.co/HmjkFWGokT — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) September 24, 2025

Hochul’s office brushed off the hostile response in a statement to the Post.

“Governor Hochul is proud to bring three elite golf tournaments to New York over the next decade,” a spokesperson said.

“The Governor remains committed to ensuring a world-class experience for the more than 250,000 spectators who will enjoy Bethpage State Park and all the region has to offer in the years ahead.”

Long Island has leaned more Republican in recent years.

Hochul became governor in 2021 after Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations of sexual impropriety.

She won a full term the next year in a close race against Republican Lee Zeldin.

A Siena University poll released last week showed Hochul with high support among Democrats, but poor marks among Republicans.

Independents were split almost evenly, while only 37 percent of voters said they want to re-elect Hochul.

