Watch: NY Knicks Fans Desecrate National Anthem to Spite Trump

New York Knicks fans outed themselves as unpatriotic buffoons by loudly booing during the Star-Spangled Banner at the 2026 NBA Finals in Madison Square Garden.

The clown show unfolded Monday, when Trump — a native New Yorker — made history as the first sitting president to attend an NBA championship match.

In this case, it was Game 3, between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Unfortunately, New Yorkers lived down to their unseemly reputation as left-wing ninnies by raucously booing as soon as Trump’s face appeared on the jumbotron.

Arena erupts in boos as President Trump is shown on the jumbotron pic.twitter.com/OYENVl9WEZ — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) June 9, 2026

The vindictive crowd didn’t seem to care that their unpatriotic jeers occurred during a performance of the national anthem.

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It’s one thing to dislike the president, but to exhibit such a disgraceful lack of respect and decorum — just to spite him — speaks volumes about the feral Trump-haters.

Perhaps fittingly, the Knicks went on to lose the game, 115 to 110.

President Trump is in attendance for Game 3 in New York. He’s the first sitting U.S. President to attend an NBA Finals game. pic.twitter.com/sHdRNArzUu — ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2026

Meanwhile, some Trump fans were also apparently in the audience, as a rival group chanted, “USA! USA! USA” in response to the left-wing boos.

“USA! USA! USA!” Chants erupted throughout Madison Square Garden during Game 3 of the NBA Finals with President Trump in attendance. pic.twitter.com/F612ZB3rYK — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 9, 2026

Numerous X users mocked the booers, saying their rude display only discredited themselves.

You love to see it. I am proud to have helped cause this. pic.twitter.com/N9sAhKVKOM — Rapidsloth (@Rapidsloth_) June 9, 2026

The more they boo, the more the president laughs. Do you know how fun it is to laugh in the face of your enemies while they cry? 😭😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/zVbdUG3JKH — Sunshine Diamond Eyes (@sundiamondshine) June 9, 2026

It’s no surprise that a Democrat-run cesspool such as New York would be hostile toward Trump — or any Republican.

What is surprising is that the crowd didn’t care that the gesture was so rude toward the young performer who did a great job singing the national anthem.

It also made the booers appear deeply unpatriotic. But then again, Democrats idealize communism, fetishize criminality, and celebrate flag-burning, so maybe booing during the Star-Spangled Banner is par for the course.

That said, Trump has polarized both the political left and the right, notably by plunging the United States in another war — a flagrant breach of his repeated vows to keep the nation out of pointless, expensive, foreign wars.

There’s still time for Trump to start delivering on the America First agenda that got him elected to a second term. Hopefully, he’ll do just that. But the clock is ticking.

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