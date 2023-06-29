Watch: NYC Mayor Adams Loses It On Older Woman After She Asks Him a Question at Event

Why is it that every time a black Democratic politician has to answer a tough question, it always becomes about race?

During a town hall meeting in Washington Heights, Manhattan, New York City Mayor Eric Adams got into a heated exchange with a white woman who complained about rent increases.

According to Newsweek, the incident occurred at a “Talk with Eric” town hall on Wednesday evening and was captured on video.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams puts a white woman in her place for having the audacity to ask him about the rising costs of rent. “I’m the mayor of this city and treat me with the respect that would deserve to be treated. I’m speaking to you as an adult. Don’t stand in front like you… pic.twitter.com/iHfbEn1lRF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 29, 2023



The clearly frustrated older woman gesticulated with her hands and pointed her finger at Adams while accusing him of doing nothing about the “horrible rent increases last year and this year” despite his promises.

You can hear her in the video refer to him as, “You, Mr. Mayor,” which shows that she respected his position but was merely trying to point out the person she felt was at fault.

Adams’ response was to berate the woman: “First if you’re going to ask a question don’t point at me and don’t be disrespectful to me. I’m the mayor of this city and treat me with the respect [which] I deserve to be treated. I’m speaking to you as an adult. Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on the plantation that you own,” Adams said.

“Give me the respect I deserve and engage in a conversation…treat me with the same level of respect I treat you. So don’t be pointing at me, don’t be disrespectful to me, speak to me as an adult because I’m a grown man,” he continued.

“I walked into this room as a grown man, and I’m going to walk out of this room as a grown man; I answered your question,” he said, shutting her off and moving on.

According to the New York Post, the woman was later identified as Jeanie Dubnau, an assistant professor of biology at Rutgers University who has lived in the city for over 50 years.

Dubnau is a longtime public housing advocate and has been vocal in holding New York City mayors accountable for their actions.

Adams is not the only mayor she has held to task. In 2015, during a town hall meeting in Washington Heights, she went after then-Mayor Bill de Blasio regarding his affordable housing initiatives, which, she said, were leading to gentrification in the neighborhood and the closure of local businesses along Broadway.

The New York Times described her exchange with de Blasio as a “sharp exchange” in which Dubnau “assailed the mayor’s housing strategy to use market-rate developments to add affordable apartments.”

Was she also treating de Blasio as “on the plantation?”

Of course not.

Playing the race card to deflect the conversation has become the favorite tool in the belt of black Democrats because it garners immediate sympathy, as evidenced by the people applauding Adams in the video, and distracts from their failures.

Adams needs to be listening to his constituents instead of scolding them.

Major crimes in the Big Apple have increased by 22 percent since last year.

City officials in New York announced on Wednesday that, for the first time, they are providing care and assistance to a greater number of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. than to longstanding homeless residents.

The drug epidemic is so bad that the city has started installing vending machines with crack pipes, lip balm and NARCAN to cater to the needs of drug addicts.

UPDATE: NYC Vending Machine Offering Free Drug Paraphernalia and Narcan Emptied, Within 24 Hours via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/5LNGKIMw84 — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) June 7, 2023



While NYC is turning into Gotham, Adams acts like his biggest problem is getting his feelings hurt because an older white lady pointed her finger at him while making valid points about his lack of leadership.

that woman was Jeanie Dubnau, a housing activist w/ RENA. she helped my building unionize and sue our landlord over inconsistent heat/hot water, lack of repairs, and rent overcharges she’s right and eric adams dodged this question bc he’s a coward who takes money from landlords https://t.co/sESyonDlEe — aldo (@_alvendi) June 29, 2023



Twitter users were quick to criticize.

“Ouch… Not a Good Look…,” one Twitter user wrote.

Other users expressed their frustration with the mayor and their intention to vote him out of office in the next election.

“Adams don’t care about us. He’s got to go,” another user wrote.

Ouch… Not a Good Look… — Patricia (@Trishalla2012) June 29, 2023

She was 100% correct and he deflected. Adams don’t care about us. He’s got to go. — Alex (@alexjallot) June 29, 2023



The truth is, Adams likely knew full well that Dubnau was not a racist treating him like he was “on the plantation.”

The failing mayor just used the handy race card in his pocket to get her off the subject.

