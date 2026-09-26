Watch: NYC Pastor Who Agrees With Talarico Says 'If You Deny God Is Trans' You're Denying Jesus' Divinity

Sometimes, a person becomes so associated with a quote that you can insert it into the middle of their names and it makes perfect sense.

For the moment, you can easily acquaint an audience with what a certain violence-baiting Twitch streamer believes if you simply call him Hasan “America Deserved 9/11” Piker. During the 2016 election cycle, Libertarian Party spoiler candidate and the former governor of New Mexico could easily be referred to as Gary “What Is Aleppo?” Johnson to demonstrate just how little he belonged there.

In the same way, one hopes that a certain Texas Senate nominee goes down as James “God Is Nonbinary” Talarico.

Talarico, of course, is always referred to as a “Presbyterian seminarian” to give him the veneer of being in the faith and values crowd, even in a heterodox way. Never mind that his pastor is a heretic or that he himself is a lower-key heretic, best expressed in this bit of nonsense on the state legislature floor back in 2021:

🚨 VIDEO: Texas state Rep. James Talarico opened a legislative session with a heretic prayer, invoked old Communist-adjacent phrase h/t @reddit_lies who spotted it on Reddit; I tracked down the original video. The prayer addresses God as “holy mystery” with “so many names” —… pic.twitter.com/eobF2LLQkU — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 28, 2026

How do you come up with that bit of nonsense? You may think that it’s indefensible in an actual church, but I’d like to introduce you to the kind of Christian who thinks like Rep. Talarico: Rev. Flourish Klink.

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I’m pretty sure that Pynchonesque name isn’t her given name, given that she doesn’t identify as her God-given gender. She’s a self-proclaimed transgender individual who refers to herself as “Father Flourish,” according to her website. She’s a priest at Christ & St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in New York City.

Before that, she says, “I used to work in the film industry, doing research on fan cultures. I was a partner and Chief Research Officer at The Alchemists Transmedia Storytelling Co., and later, at Chaotic Good Studios. I don’t do that anymore.”

Oh, well, thank ye heavens.

She’s also “in the midst of a project to read every Star Trek novel ever published.” Sometimes, words fail even the writer and he must call for summary judgment, instead.

But I digress — because actually, Rev. Flourish provided the words herself in a March “Celebration of Trans Joy & Resilience” which is going viral now because her call that “God is nonbinary” came as Talarico’s words were beginning to go viral then. It shows the kind of theology that leads to this conclusion.

“God is nonbinary, but I’m going to go further than that and I’m going to say God is actually also trans,” Klink said.

“And now, let’s get on the same page here. When we trans people are born, folks assign us a gender based on what they see,” she continued. “Then, when we’re old enough, we realize that wasn’t right and we’re not, in our deepest selves, the gender that everybody thought we were — right?”

Wrong, and this is actually in that Good Book you probably should have been reading, as a reverend, rather than all those “Star Trek” novels. But do continue.

“Here’s why God is trans: When God, who as we have established is nonbinary, was born in human form as our Lord Jesus Christ, Mary said, ‘Oh look, a baby boy.’ God isn’t a boy. We have established this. God is beyond boy and girl. God was assigned a gender at birth. And later on, it became clear that the gender wasn’t quite right. So, if you’re going to deny God is trans, I think you’re going to be denying the divinity of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Jesus Christ, she noted, “did not live life exactly the way your average first-century Judean man did, right?”

“To the best of our knowledge, He didn’t get married. We don’t know for sure. He chose to teach and to engage with women in ways that were very unusual, that were not the traditionally masculine way that people might be behaving with each other.”

“And then Jesus died and Jesus was resurrected. And when Jesus was resurrected, Jesus was different. Jesus didn’t look like Himself… I think Jesus was resurrected as Jesus’ true self, which is beyond male or female. I think Jesus was not only transfigured. I think Jesus transitioned.”

Got that? Social media users didn’t, since they left a few notes:

Episcopal priestess says Mary assigned Jesus male at birth, but he was trans. And when he was resurrected, he came back as His true, transgender self. pic.twitter.com/ox1yIfAT9e — The Dissenter (@disntr) September 23, 2026

The Bible is not like “Star Trek,” I fear: You cannot write fanfiction about it, especially from the pulpit. There’s a reason it’s called “canon.” Then again, hearing her talk, I’m almost amazed she recognizes the resurrection. (Talarico’s pastor doesn’t.)

Just so we’re clear, though — this is the kind of “faith” and “values” our “Presbyterian seminarian” is really getting behind. God is transgender because Mary misgendered Him and then He resurrected Himself just like trans people do when they realize their real sex. Except He was male the whole time. But if you deny He’s trans, you’re denying His divinity.

Got that? Yeah, me neither. Let’s hope the last time we ever have to use the moniker James “God Is Nonbinary” Talarico is the day after Election Day, when his supporters are forced to explain just what went so wrong.

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