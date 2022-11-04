A protestor pointed out an inconvenient truth for former President Barack Obama during his Wednesday rally in support of Democratic candidates in Arizona.

Conservative social media personality Drew Hernandez reminded Obama that gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs has been held liable for discrimination against a former black employee in two civil discrimination lawsuits.

Hernandez filmed the stunt and even got a response from the 44th President himself.

BREAKING: Today I called out @BarackObama for supporting @katiehobbs , a woman running for AZ Gov who has a history of discriminating against BLACK PEOPLE at the Democrats Rally here in PHX, AZ Democrat supporters unleashed screaming in my face and deported me from the rally pic.twitter.com/1noTXduzZ6 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) November 3, 2022

Hernandez shouted about Hobbs’ “discrimination against black people” as the crowd of Democrats began to boo his message.

The conservative influencer is referring to two different jury decisions in which ex-Arizona Senate Democrats aide Talonya Adams was ultimately awarded $2.75 million (capped at $300,000) from the state of Arizona as compensation for Hobbs’ discrimination, according to KPNX-TV.

Hobbs was the party’s Senate Minority Leader at the time.

Hobbs was accused of underpaying Adams, a black woman, in the discrimination case. After Adams brought up a pay inequity between her and other employees, Hobbs was one of several Arizona legislators who decided to fire her.

Hobbs initially defended firing Adams, according to the Arizona Mirror, before issuing a pseudo-apology.

In any event, Obama wasn’t interested in discussing the entire story with Hernandez.

“You know, you have to be polite and civil when… other people are talking,” Obama claimed.

“Set up your own rally! A lot of people worked hard for this.”

Obama’s points aren’t without merit, but Democrats have done stuff like this for a long time.

Democrat hecklers swarmed Mitt Romney’s 2012 campaign events, with the eventual loser of the election claiming Obama was responsible for sending them, according to Politico.

Former President Donald Trump wasn’t as politically correct with disruptive hecklers as Romney was. Agitators have staged stunts during events for Republicans running in Arizona this cycle, keeping the proud progressive tradition going.

Hernandez pointed out more Democratic hypocrisy as rally muscle escorted him out of the high school gym in which the event was held.

“The Democrats are deporting me again! Here we go.”

Obama got into a similar exchange with a heckler at a Michigan campaign event last month.

