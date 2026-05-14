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There's a noticeable difference between the reception former President Barack Obama, right, received on his last visit to China and the one that President Donald Trump received this week.
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There's a noticeable difference between the reception former President Barack Obama, right, received on his last visit to China and the one that President Donald Trump received this week. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images; Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Watch: Obama Left Embarrassed as Video Shows Pitiful Welcome He Got in China vs Majestic Welcome Trump Just Got

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 14, 2026 at 11:45am
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President Donald Trump is in China right now for an important visit that might determine the future of U.S.-China relations, particularly as regards Taiwan.

The New York Times described the trip as “meticulously choreographed,” with Chinese leader Xi Jinping ” taking him to some of the country’s most politically and historically significant landmarks.”

“A welcome ceremony was held at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday morning. In the afternoon, Mr. Trump visited the Temple of Heaven,” the paper reported.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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