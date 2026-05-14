Watch: Obama Left Embarrassed as Video Shows Pitiful Welcome He Got in China vs Majestic Welcome Trump Just Got

President Donald Trump is in China right now for an important visit that might determine the future of U.S.-China relations, particularly as regards Taiwan.

The New York Times described the trip as “meticulously choreographed,” with Chinese leader Xi Jinping ” taking him to some of the country’s most politically and historically significant landmarks.”

“A welcome ceremony was held at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday morning. In the afternoon, Mr. Trump visited the Temple of Heaven,” the paper reported.

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