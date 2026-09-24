Watch: 'Oh, My God! Why Are We Saying "Free Palestine" Then?' LGBT Activist Learns Muslims She's Cheering for Hate Gays

On June 30, comedian Zach Sage Fox posted a Street Smart YouTube video titled “I Went Undercover as a Queer for Palestine at Pride.”

He walked a gay “pride” crowd with a camera and asked people waving the new intersectional flag what they thought they were supporting.

The clip is circulating again now, including from Fox’s own social media accounts.

WARNING: The following social media videos contain vulgar language that some may find offensive.







Fox told the camera he was going undercover “to expose the hypocrisy of the movement.”

He did not need a seminar to do it. He needed about three questions.

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He asked a group if “pride” was for everyone. They said yes.

He asked about Zionists. The inclusion ended right there. “We don’t support Zionists,” one woman said. “I can’t.”

Equality for everyone, except for the Jews.

Then he found the activist who said she was a “Queer for Palestine” every day. When asked why, she answered, “I don’t really know.”

Fox asked her if she would go to a Palestine “pride” event, to which she replied, “Sure. Obviously!”

Then he asked her if they would welcome her with open arms; she, of course, said yes.

Then, Fox started delivering the bad news to the crowd.

“Right now, it’s illegal to be gay in Palestine, and, like, gay people get thrown off roofs,” Fox told one young woman who was wrapped in a rainbow flag.

Her smile faded as he burst her bubble. “Oh, my God,” she said.

He went on to inform her that Israel is the only country in the Middle East neighborhood where it’s not illegal to be gay.

“Wait, why are we saying free Palestine then?” she asked.

I Went Undercover as a Queer for Palestine at Pride! https://t.co/t2AQ0A5dTl — Zach Sage Fox (@zachsagefox) June 30, 2026



She had the shirt. She had the chant. She had the flag. She did not have the facts.

Fox’s “undercover” interview was not a cute sidewalk gag. It is an example of what the education system now manufactures. Students are trained to moralize at full volume, speak with total certainty, and collapse the first time someone asks what Hamas does to gay people.

Fox, who described himself in a Fox News story as a “loud and proud American Jew,” already knew the other half of the story.

In 2024 he went into the West Bank to test the claim that ordinary Palestinians were waiting to be saved from Hamas.

He almost did not make it back. Locals backed the terror group, denied Oct. 7, and then threatened him until he deleted footage.

The Jerusalem Post later described the same trip: a “moderate” source still defending Hamas, a city stuck on 1948, and a warning that saying he was Jewish could get him killed.

Put the two videos next to each other, and the joke dies. In America, a “pride” activist cannot explain her own slogan. In Ramallah, the people she is cheering will not pretend they share it.

There have been older versions of this same blank stare. A 2024 “pride” interview by “conservative drag performer” Ryan Woods, known as Lady Maga, caught another activist who did not know gay people are punished under Palestinian rule and thought Israel was a Muslim country.

That clip is useful only as proof that the ignorance is not new.

The putrid mix is moralizing, certainty, and unfathomable ignorance. Spread it across abortion, welfare, and immigration, and you do not get a debate; you get young adults who can be pointed at any target and will march without checking who is holding the other end of the flag.

By lying to students and calling it education, institutions have built little civilizational IEDs. The kids do not know they are being used. They think their chant is compassion.

That is one reason Charlie Kirk was treated as a problem by the people who built this lie. Kirk had a huge platform and could still reach some of these students before the slogan hardened into an identity. He asked the questions classrooms train them not to hear.

A movement that cannot tell Tel Aviv “pride” from Gaza law is not standing with the oppressed. It is volunteering as the punchline.

The adults who taught these students to chant first and never think should be held accountable for the wreckage they keep sending into the streets.

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