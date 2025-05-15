Share
President Donald J. Trump gestures on stage as he tours Al Udeid Air Base Thursday in Doha, Qatar. Trump is on the third day of his visit to the Gulf to underscore the strategic partnership between the United States and Qatar, focusing on regional security and economic collaboration. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Watch: Overseas US Troops Go Wild, Break Out in Chant When Trump Takes the Stage

 By Randy DeSoto  May 15, 2025 at 12:39pm
U.S. military personnel responded with great enthusiasm when their commander in chief, President Donald Trump, took the stage at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar Thursday.

The scene was made all the more patriotic with performer Lee Greenwood singing his signature song, “God Bless the USA,” live for Trump’s walk-on.

The president appeared moved by the troops’ response.

He drew roars from the crowd when he assumed his Trump dance pose and swayed to the music. When Greenwood finished singing, the soldiers broke out into chants of “USA, USA, USA!”

Qatar built Al Udeid Air Base in 1996 after the U.S. and Qatar entered into a defense agreement following the Persian Gulf War.

It hosts nearly 11,000 American troops and more than 100 aircraft, making it the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East.

Trump made his speech next to an MQ-9 Reaper drone. Qatar plans to buy eight of them from the U.S. at a cost of nearly $2 billion, according to the Associated Press.

At the beginning of his speech, Trump said, “I’m thrilled to be here with the men and women who embody American strength and pride, the warriors of the United States Armed Forces!”

“You are, without a doubt, the greatest fighting force in the history of the world … and as your commander-in-chief, I’m here to say that America’s military will soon be bigger, better, stronger, and more powerful than ever before,” he added.

Trump later told the troops, “You are the people that are defeating chaos, combating terror, defending our interests, supporting our allies, securing our homeland, and making America incredibly proud — and you know what? Making America Great Again,” he added, which brought cheers from the crowd.

Trump also commended Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was on hand, for his leadership, drawing strong applause. The president said the “radical left” had put him through hell. Recruitment for all branches of the service is up drastically under Trump and Hegseth.

Another line that drew cheers was when Trump told the soldiers they would all be receiving a pay raise under his fiscal year 2026 budget.

The president joked with them, “You don’t have to take it.”

Trump’s stop at Al Udeid Air Base is part of a three-nation Middle East swing that started Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar on Wednesday, and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

