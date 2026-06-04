Watch: Painful Silence Descends After AG Blanche Asks Dem Rep to Provide Source for Wild Epstein Claim, Then She Gives Dumbest Answer Possible

When a politician surrenders time in front of a microphone, it’s a politician surrendering the field.

But that’s what happened when Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean tried to take on acting Attorney General Todd Blanche Tuesday during a House Appropriations Committee hearing.

And it was a question about the Jeffrey Epstein investigation that did her in.

Following the playbook of Democrats across the country (and a regrettable number of President Donald Trump’s critics on the right), Dean used the sordid Epstein saga as an attack tool to undermine Trump and his administration as a whole.

But as shown in a video posted Wednesday to a Justice Department account on the social media platform X, Blanche wasn’t backing away.

You’ve given us no criminal referrals for anyone identified in the files. The documents you cite were redacted to protect victims. Your hysterical outrage on this issue is manufactured and you are using victims as political pawns. Repulsive. pic.twitter.com/2Fn2fpcbnd — DOJ Rapid Response (@DOJRR47) June 2, 2026

“Let me be crystal clear,” he said. “That this Department of Justice will always, will always, protect victims and will always prosecute anybody we can. OK? Full stop. No ifs, ands, or buts.”

At that point, as shown on a split-screen video of the encounter by CBS News, Dean held up a document from the Epstein investigation filled with pages of redacted information in black ink. It was all part of a wild claim that the DOJ had redacted the names of a sexual predator’s co-conspirators simply to protect the White House.

Her point was clearly to accuse Blanche of a cover-up, but again, he wasn’t caving.

“What you are showing, in a game of showmanship, are redactions because of victims. Because that prosecution memorandum talks about …”

“Perpetrators,” Dean cut in. “Perpetrators, too.”

“How do you know that?” Blanche asked.

And that’s when a painfully awkward silence descended.

It lasted only four seconds, but it was long enough to tell the tale: Dean had no answer, until Blanche prompted her with a mocking, “Go ahead.“

“Talk to the victims,” she said, in a low voice, clearly hoping that theatrics would make the response more acceptable.

Do you think Democrats actually care about Epstein’s victims? Yes No

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But what, exactly, that was supposed to mean in the specific context of a legal document wasn’t clear — nor was it meant to be. It came off like a deliberate cloud of Democratic-emotion-mush, aimed at obscuring the fact that what Dean had just said was nonsense. Under the circumstances, in fact, it might well have been the dumbest answer possible.

As Blanche attempted to explain, “They’re victims’ names, which we are required to redact — required by law — to redact, which we did. So I take umbrage …”

And that’s when Dean suddenly realized she was on a clock — and that the clock was her way out of an embarrassing impasse.

“Mr. Chairman, I realize I’m over time. Thank you for that indulgence,” she said.

As the CBS video showed, she then asked for further indulgence to enter documents into the official record of the hearing. When that was granted, she asked yet another indulgence to list the titles of those documents, and was quickly denied.

But it was all for show — as the Democrats’ dance over Epstein has been all for show ever since the results of the Nov. 5, 2024, election became known.

The Democratic Party had zero interest in pursuing Epstein when he was alive (beyond how they could use his campaign contributions, or a favored few could enjoy the trappings of his wealth).

It had zero interest in him after his 2019 death, which came as he was facing federal charges from the first Trump administration that largely implicated Democratic political figures.

And it had zero interest in him during the four woeful years that President Joe Biden disgraced the country and its highest office.

What Democrats have now — six years and counting since Epstein’s soul left this Earth for wherever it’s spending eternity — is, as the DOJ X post states, “hysterical outrage.” Their party has a hypocritical, trumped-up case of political opportunism that has nothing to do with the rights of victims or responsibility toward them and everything to do with the endless Democratic lust for power.

Blanche clearly knew it — and he called Dean’s bluff. Dean clearly knew it, too, and suddenly realized she was out of time.

After ignoring Epstein’s depradations for decades — or maybe even enjoying them, for a certain ex-president named Clinton — Democrats are trying to pass themselves off as the defenders of his victims while launching wild, baseless accusations against Trump and his supporters.

But when they’re called on it, as Blanche called Dean, their answers are simply silence.

And it gets more awkward all the time.

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