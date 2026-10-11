Watch Palestinian's Face When Beautiful Jewish Woman He Believes is Pro-Palestinian Outwits Him, Delivers Brutal 'Allah's a Zionist' Line

A brilliant and beautiful Jewish woman slammed a Palestinian man with a reality check during a now-viral online conversation that occurred recently on Umingle, an online random chat video platform.

The conversation pitted Talia Yoseph, a self-described “aggressive Jew” and “proud Zionist,” against an unsuspecting Palestinian man who was wholly unprepared for the beatdown he was about to experience.

The conversation started with Yoseph identifying herself as Jewish and the unnamed man identifying himself as Palestinian. But it was when Yoseph suddenly said “free Palestine” that things got very interesting.

Typically when you hear someone say “free Palestine,” they mean that they want the people of Gaza to be able to live free of any Israeli influence. But this was certainly not what Yoseph, a very clever woman, had meant by it.

Free Balestine brothaaa #fyp https://t.co/8bHVxtOcdc — Talia Yoseph (@taliaortati) October 4, 2026

“Why do you say free Palestine?” the man asked Yoseph, rightly confused about why a proud Zionist woman would side with his people.

“Because I support a free Palestine,” Yoseph replied. “I think Palestine needs to be free. I just think that it needs to be free from Palestinians. That’s what I think.”

Boom! The shocked Palestinian man did not see that coming.

He immediately pushed back by asking if Yoseph only meant Hamas.

“I don’t think it’s just Hamas,” she replied. “Hamas, PIJ, PFLP, all the Muqawama, all of that needs to go. And that’s basically all of the Palestinians.”

Correct!

Polls have consistently shown that a vast majority of the Palestinian people are wedded to Islamic terrorism, including the horrific, disgusting terrorism that was seen during the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel.

New Palestinian poll results:

71% of Palestinians approve the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

91% say Hamas committed no war crimes.

59% want Hamas to rule Gaza after the war.

46%, a plurality, favor a strategy of “armed struggle” against Israel. Hamas does speak for most Palestinians. — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) March 20, 2024

Committed to getting the truth out of the hesitant Palestinian man, Yoseph kept pushing him.

“All of you support the resistance, right?” she asked him. “Kill the Jews, right?”

“Yeah, kill them all,” the man replied, finally revealing his true nature — one brimming with anti-Semitic hatred for the Jewish people.

“So all of you, all of you need to go to Jordan, and then Palestine will be free,” Yoseph responded, echoing a frequent refrain heard from Zionists who believe the Palestinian people should give up their current home inside Israel and relocate to a Muslim-majority country instead.

The man wasn’t pleased with her suggestion.

“You mean you just want the Jews to take the Palestinian land?” he asked under the false belief that the land inhabited by the Palestinians is somehow their land.

“If you ask me what I want, Jordan should be Palestine,” Yoseph replied. “And then West Bank should be Israel because that’s a Jewish land.”

Exactly. It’s all Jewish land, which is why she rightly wants the terrorism-loving Palestinians to take a hike. But she was just getting started.

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“The name of your cities are Hebrew from our Torah,” she continued as she kept bombarding the man with truth bombs. “Even Raza. It’s from the Bible. It’s called Azza. You literally took Jewish cities, changed their names to Arabic, and ran with it. This is a Jewish land.”

“You are guests, and now you attack us,” she added. “We don’t want you as a guest anymore. So you can go. Go. Go to Jordan.”

The increasingly enraged man accused her of lying, but she quickly turned the tables on him by exposing his taqiyya — a term denoting the Muslim tendency to lie so as to not expose themselves.

What is Taqiyah? Answer: https://t.co/JITDv1MA0y — Savakzadeh (@Savakzadeh) October 10, 2026

“When you said, oh, I have no problem with the Jews, and then I said, kill the Jews, and you said yes,” Yoseph noted, exposing the man. “Because the day of judgment can’t come until the Jews hide behind the tree, and the tree will open his mouth and will say, oh, Muslim, there’s a Jew behind me. Come and kill him. Right?”

“The day of judgment can’t come until you kill me,” she continued. “But guess what? I’m a Jew. I’m an Israeli. You can’t kill me. Allah is a Zionist. Allah is a Zionist. This is why you keep losing. And this is why you live in Jordan and you don’t live on your land because it’s not your land. It’s Jewish land.”

By this point, the man was apoplectic.

“You are unbelievable,” he whined.

“I know,” Yoseph ruthlessly responded. “I know I am.”

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